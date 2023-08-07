Derry toddlers enjoy Top of the Tots in Action for Children

The ‘Top of the Tots’ music event was hosted by Waterside Sure Start on Friday to celebrate the end of their Summer Programme.

Children and families were given the opportunity to experience the sounds of music played on string based instruments, including the cello played by Oliver Barron (Cello Fella), guitar by Peadar Kelly and fiddle by Róise Kelly. The event also provided opportunities for all to explore a range of instruments and using arts and crafts to create their own instruments to take home. All children where gifted with musical bells to take home to continue their musical experience.

Natasha Burke Service Coordinator in Action for Children said: “ After the success of last year’s Top of the Tots event we decided to host the event again to celebrate the closing of our Summer Programme. We recognise the importance and impact music can have on children’s learning and development. Music and signing can improve children’s language, listening and memory skills and also develop motor skills and support them to express emotions. It was wonderful to see all the children and adults engaged and stimulated today by the sounds of the Cello, Guitar and Violin. There was certainly music in the air and all around today at Ebrington. Music has a magical effect on us all and today that was evident watching the children really engage with the sounds and explore their imagination and creativity.”

Adam Taylor and his two-years-old son Alfie Taylor attended the event. Adam said: “The summer programme has been fantastic for Alfie, we have both enjoyed attending a range of activities that support his developmental milestones. Alfie loves to socialise with his peers in Sure Start and the Staff have each session planned out and really well set up for all children’s needs.”

For more information on Action for Children or Waterside Surestart, visit www.actionforchildren.org.uk.

Tanya, aged two, pictured with her mum Ranjani at the recent Action for Children's 'Top of the Tots' event held at the Ebrington premises.

Remi Soal, aged 2, with Megan Ryan at the recent Action for Children's 'Top of the Tots' event held at the Ebrington premises.

Caleb, aged one and Lily Johnston (4) with their mum Becky at the recent Action for Children's 'Top of the Tots' event held at the Ebrington premises.

Eoin and Senan Donnelly were at the recent Action for Children's 'Top of the Tots' event held at the Ebrington premises.

