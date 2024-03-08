Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Maiden City beat many major student cities such as Liverpool, Edinburgh and Belfast to claim the top spot, according to the new report by fintech company SumUp.

Derry was ranked number 1 with a score 17,205, with Kingston upon Hull and Newport coming in in second and third place respectively.

With the cost-of-living crisis affecting more and more every day, people are looking for budget-friendly holidays instead of more lavish holidays.

The report was based off of various cost-related entertainment, lifestyle and food prices such as theatres, restaurants, and green spaces.

From the data gathered by SumUp, Derry has the cheapest coffee prices in the UK with an average of £2.53 for a coffee.

It was also unsurpassed in terms of its cultural offering with 32 different landmarks to visit, and 11.76 art galleries and 12.94 vintage stores per 100,000 people.

The tech firm concluded: “Derry promises visitors an affordable yet cultural experience."

Corin Camenisch, Product Marketing lead at SumUp said: “While some of the cities in our report are popular hot-spots among tourists, we hope to shed insight on budget-friendly locations that can also provide memorable experiences that are rich in culture without breaking the bank.

“With an increased focus on domestic travel, as well as the cost-of-living crisis still being prevalent, we wanted to highlight the most cost-effective cities for a staycation in the UK.”

Corin added: "Not only does this encourage budget friendly travel, but it also encourages local spending and supports local businesses due to extra traffic and tourism.”