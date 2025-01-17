Derry Tractor Run protest planned by farmers over Inheritance Tax changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farmers across the north west are to stage a Tractor Run next Saturday, January 25 in Derry is part of a UK-wide day of action in protest over Inheritance Tax and Property Relief changes.

The protest is one of six planned by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), one in each county in the north, in protest against the changes to inheritance tax and the Agricultural and Business Property Relief.

The UFU said the day of action will highlight the “detrimental damage that the family farm tax will have” in the lead up to the UK government’s spring statement in March 2025.

The farming unions are demanding formal changes to the plans, with the NFU, NFU Scotland and NFU Cymru also holding events in their regions on January 25, in a “solid display of unity and strength”.

UFU president William Irvine said: “We’re stepping up our efforts once again to overturn the family farm tax, with events happening across the UK on 25 January. I urge our UFU members to participate in their local rally and be part of this collective effort.

"Almost half of NI family farms could be affected by APR and BPR and we must make it crystal clear to the Labour government that we are not backing down on this issue. These rallies are simply the next step, with more action to follow in the lead up to the spring statement.”

Registration for each tractor rally will begin at 12.30pm and the tractor rallies will leave the starting point at each location at 2pm.

Police in Derry have advised the public and road users to be aware of the potential impact.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The event on Saturday, 25th January, will involve a convoy of tractors travelling into the city, and starts at 2pm from Temple Road/Lisahally.

"After following a route from there, into and through the Waterside and cityside, it’s planned to make its way back to Temple Road/Lisahally for 4pm.

"Motorists are advised to plan for possible delays, and drive with extra care if in an area as the convoy passes through. Police will be on duty and deal with any traffic-related issues that arise. “The route is from Lisahally market, Temple Road, Maydown Road, Clooney carriageway, Crescent Link, Dungiven Road, Glendermott Road towards Duke Street and onto Craigavon Bridge, Carlisle Road into The Diamond, Shipquay Street, Foyle Embankment, Strand Road, Culmore Road, Foyle Bridge and back towards Temple Road/Lisahally.”

At a recent Full Council Meeting, Derry & Strabane DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said that the Labour Government’s recently-unveiled plan, which will see a 20 percent inheritance tax on any farming properties valued above £1 million, will “affect local farmers in the worst possible way”.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey also warned that the tax would have an “absolutely catastrophic impact” on farms as well as the wider community.