The last market traded on April 1, before they were discontinued due to 'cost-saving measures'. The markets previously cost £60,000 to run, including the Winter Wonderland market which cost over half of the budget. Council are currently in talks with the traders to establish a way to continue trading at zero cost to Council.

Seamus Gallagher said: “To me, I think the loss of the markets would not only affect my livelihood, but it would affect the whole town. People will stop coming to the town now because people would have come especially for the markets. The tourists loved the markets too but now, Council have taken it away.

"I would like the Council to reinstate the markets. We’ve looked at Coleraine and they’re running it at no cost so we’re trying to do the same as them.”

The Walled City Market Traders outside the Council offices on Strand Road.

Harry Canning, owner of Celtic Slates, said: “For young people now who can’t afford, say a shop or the overheads, the Walled City markets is perfect for them to get a foot in the door. If this is gone, where else can they start up?”

Patricia Hamilton said: “It would be a great loss to the city if the markets were to be stopped. It’s important for Derry to have a market, the city would be dead without them. Derry always seems to be losing things so this would just be another thing that’s lost.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that Elected Members and Council Officers met with Walled City Market Traders following the withdrawal of the Markets Development Programme budget as part of Council’s Savings plan for the 23/24 budgetary period. They said: “It was confirmed to traders that due to the budgetary situation, Council is no longer able to deliver a monthly Walled City Market under the current model. A range of options for delivery at zero cost to Council were presented to the Traders for consideration. Officers have continued to engage with traders over the past number of weeks to assist interested traders in exploring alternative trading models and remains open to considering any proposals that come forward.”

Traders and supporters of the Walled City Markets.