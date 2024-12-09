Derry vigil in memory of women who have lost their lives to violence

A special vigil will take place in Derry at December 10 in the Guildhall Square at 5.15pm in memory of women who have lost their lives to violence.

Organised by Foyle Women’s Aid, it’s one of a series of events to mark 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence.

"Come and join us on December 10 as we end 16 Days of Action with a Candlelight Vigil in memory of women who have lost their lives to violence, especially locally,” said Foyle Women’s Aid.