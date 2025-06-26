Derry voices front and centre as President Michael D. Higgins honoured with Humanity Award

Derry voices were front and centre as President Michael D. Higgins was honoured with the inaugural Global Voice for Humanity Award, recognising his lifelong commitment to justice, human dignity, and inclusive education.

The award was presented at the recent Irish Development Education Association (IDEA) Annual Conference - a national gathering of educators and advocates working on international development, global justice, and citizenship education.

The ceremony featured a strong Derry and Inishowen presence, with multiple educators and organisations from the region taking part. Among them was Children in Crossfire Founder Richard Moore, Caroline Murphy, CEO of Comhlámh, the Irish association of international development workers and volunteers, and Myra McAuliffe, Inishowen Development Partnership.

Caroline shared the following reflection: “President Michael D. Higgins stands as a steadfast advocate for a development education that transcends the confines of aid narratives and embraces a transformative, justice-oriented pedagogy. His recognition underscores the vital role of education in challenging entrenched power structures and fostering a collective commitment to global solidarity. This award not only honours his enduring dedication but also serves as a call to action for educators to re-engage with the radical roots of development education, ensuring it remains a tool for systemic change and social justice.

“I had a fantastic experience attending the IDEA Annual Conference, where President Michael D. Higgins was honoured with the inaugural Global Voice for Humanity Award. He spoke passionately about the transformative power of education and emphasised the importance of upholding the values of equality and inclusion.

“His reflections on global food security resonated deeply with me, especially as we had just focused on this topic during our 13th annual seminar. I was particularly moved by his call to ‘have the courage to question’ and to confront the structures that uphold inequality. His challenge to reject outdated development models and embrace ‘globalisation from below’ speaks directly to the heart of our work in the community.”

The award ceremony was led by IDEA’s CEO, Ruairí McKiernan who previously served on the Council of State alongside President Higgins.

“President Higgins has long been a rare kind of leader – someone who combines intellectual courage with deep humanity,” said Mr McKiernan. “He has spent a lifetime standing up for the marginalised and challenging us to think critically and act with compassion. We’ve seen this through his unwavering advocacy for the people of Palestine, among many other peoples and causes. Through his leadership and example, he has inspired generations to believe in the power of education and the importance of active citizenship.”

L-R: Myra McAuliffe (on right), and (left) Elaine Mahon of IDEA; Caroline Murphy, CEO of Comhlámh, and Richard Moore, founder, Children In Crossfire.

The event was attended by nearly 200 participants representing organisations from throughout Ireland, including a strong contingent of Derry educators and organisations connected. Among them was the Derry-based organisation Children in Crossfire.

Founder and CEO Richard Moore paid tribute, stating: “President Higgins has been a passionate and outstanding advocate for the values of Global Citizenship Education and Development Education, repeatedly calling for a future where justice, equality, and dignity are not mere ideas but lived realities for all.

"In our Educating the Heart programme, we work with schools across Northern Ireland to embed these principles as part of our whole-school approach to Global Citizenship Education. We remain inspired by President Higgins’ emphasis on the transformative power of education to help address the many crises facing our world.”

The Global Voice for Humanity Award was established by IDEA to honour individuals whose lives and work embody the values of Global Citizenship Education (GCE) - justice, equality, sustainability, and solidarity.

Ruairí McKiernan with President Higgins.

IDEA is the national network for GCE in Ireland, representing over 100 members across schools, universities, youth work, and community sectors. Ireland is a world leader in this area thanks to the support of Irish Aid and the Department of Foreign Affairs. GCE initiatives reach over 300,000 people annually, helping individuals of all ages understand global injustices and take action for a more just, sustainable, and peaceful world.

Further tributes at the ceremony came from Caoimhe de Barra, CEO of Trócaire, who praised President Higgins as a “global champion of solidarity,” and from students from Belfast involved in Concern Worldwide’s global education programme, who shared moving reflections on their learning journeys. A live performance by composer and violinist Colm Mac Con Iomaire added emotional depth to the occasion.

President Michael D. Higgins delivered a sweeping and passionate address that challenged traditional notions of development, celebrated grassroots activism, and called for deep reform in global systems of power, food security, and human rights.

He began by expressing his gratitude for the award, describing it as an acknowledgment not just of his own work, but of the collective efforts of those in the room and beyond.

Myra McAuliffe, Inishowen Development Partnership with Maximiliana Mtenga of IDEA.

“I want to say how honoured I am to be getting this award from the people who are giving it to me. This is such an important movement and an important organisation. To see so many organisations represented and working together of common purpose is very much what we need at the present time,” he said.

In his keynote address, President Higgins offered a striking critique of global inequality saying: “Without a shift in consciousness, we risk reinforcing harmful systems of inequality and discrimination. Quiet forms of racism persist beneath the surface of many current models of development. We must act boldly and ethically.”

He closed with a message of hope and determination: “There is no doubt whatsoever that it is possible to achieve the transformation that will bring into reality all of the things that you all have been working so hard for.”

Speaking after the award ceremony, IDEA CEO Ruairí McKiernan said: “President Higgins has long inspired those working for justice and social change in Ireland and around the world. It was a true privilege for IDEA to honour him with this award, that there was such a strong Derry presence at the ceremony”.