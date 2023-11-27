Derry weather: Snow predicted in Derry this weekend as temperatures continue to fall

John McHugh sliding in a snow covered Brooke Park on a snowy day past. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2104GS – 025

According to the map at WXCharts.com, snow is predicted to fall on Saturday, December 2 as temperatures fall below freezing. The map shows a purple cloud, which symbolises snow, covering the city from 6pm although the snow is not expected to stick around for very long.

Met Éireann predicts that temperatures will drop below zero on Wednesday, November 29 and that sleet may come as early as Friday evening, with heavy sleet or snow expected from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay below 4 degrees Celsius.

