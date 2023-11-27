News you can trust since 1772

Derry weather: Snow predicted in Derry this weekend as temperatures continue to fall

A new ‘snow map’ as predicted that snow will fall on Derry this Saturday.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:21 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 14:35 GMT
John McHugh sliding in a snow covered Brooke Park on a snowy day past. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2104GS – 025John McHugh sliding in a snow covered Brooke Park on a snowy day past. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2104GS – 025
According to the map at WXCharts.com, snow is predicted to fall on Saturday, December 2 as temperatures fall below freezing. The map shows a purple cloud, which symbolises snow, covering the city from 6pm although the snow is not expected to stick around for very long.

Met Éireann predicts that temperatures will drop below zero on Wednesday, November 29 and that sleet may come as early as Friday evening, with heavy sleet or snow expected from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay below 4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office suggests temperatures will fall to -1 degrees on Saturday night with a chance of mist but have no indication of any snowfall as of yet. A more detailed report is expected in the coming days as the weekend draws closer, when we’ll see the full weather prediction for the weekend.

