Derry woman Agnes Webb was ‘one of God’s saints on earth’

Agnes (Aggie) Webb’s death last week after a period of illness caused deep sorrow across the Waterside and beyond, with people taking to social media to pay tribute.

At Requiem Mass at The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Trench Road on Friday last, Fr. Seán O’Donnell told those gathered that the light of Christ had shone out of beloved mother-of-seven and grandmother Agnes “at every moment of her life, whatever that moment held”.

Speaking to those gathered, Agnes’ friend Rev David Latimer, retired minister of First Derry Presbyterian Church, described Agnes as ‘one of God’s saints on earth’.

The late Agnes Webb. DER3815GS027

“How did I meet here? You all know I wrote a book about my friendship with Martin McGuinness, and what a friendship that was. Anyhow Agnes got a book and she rang me and she said, ‘Reverend we got book, Kevin and I, and we’d love you to sign it, where can I meet you? I said I’ll go wherever you are and we went up to her house and that was the beginning of a journey that has made such an impact on my life.”

He remarked how she was “the brightest of lights shining through even the darkest of days”, adding: “She was an ordinary woman and yet she was extraordinary.”

Rev. Latimer chuckled and caused a ripple of laughter as he fondly recalled: “When she was having treatment and I couldn’t come to her and we exchanged texts frequently, and I said, ‘Agnes I am saying prayers for you’, and she said ‘David keep the Prody prayers coming!’.

He added: “There was something else. She had a link with the Maker that I envied.... what an exceptionally gifted lady.

2015: Agnes Webb (right) with fellow former St Brecan’s High School pupils, Mona Chambers (left) and Ann Clarke who attended the school reunion in Ardmore Parish. DER3815GS027

“I’m never going to forget Agnes Webb or her husband Kevin and I will keep up the links of her lovely family,” he vowed.

Fr. O’Donnell, who con celebrated the Mass with Fr Noel McDermott, later described Agnes as ‘remarkable’, and related her early life, her football and netball playing days and meeting the love of her life Kevin, whom she married in 1978 and who was a founding member of Top Of The Hill Celtic. “The club have passed on their sincere condolences to the family and to friends of Aggie, remembering Kevin and Aggie’s commitment to the club and the wider community in Top of the Hill over the years.”

He spoke of how Agnes’ “faithful praying of the Rosary for others - always for others was also part of her daily life”, and how she was heavily involved in the community and local schools. “She sewed, she altered the costumes for the school shows for many a year, she volunteered a lot of her time to fundraising and charity events, and... she was loved by everyone in the Irish dancing world.

“She was known to be the life and soul of every room she entered, she loved the craic and ensured there was a happy atmosphere around her,” Fr. O’Donnell said, adding that her home was ‘always open and was hub central to so many’.

In a statement online, Top Of The Hill Celtic posted: “Everyone at Top of the Hill Celtic would like to pass on our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Aggie Webb who has sadly passed away. Aggie is the wife of the late Kevin Webb who was a founding member of TOTHC. Aggie was a much loved member of the Top of the Hill community and was loved and will be missed by so many. May she rest in peace.”

Also posting on Facebook, Sacred Heart Primary School expressed their deepest condolences.