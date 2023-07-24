Derry woman among Northern Ireland Cancer Experience Panel who've won 'Outstanding Supporter Award’ at Macmillan’s 'Thanks to You Awards' 2023.
a group of people living with cancer who have won ‘Outstanding Supporter Award’ at Macmillan’s Thanks to You Awards 2023.
Donna Breslin from Derry is a member of the panel,
Maura McClean, Macmillan Engagement Lead said: “The Northern Ireland Cancer Experience Panel was formed in 2018 to enhance Macmillan’s knowledge and understanding of the experiences and the needs of people living with cancer. Members continue to use their own cancer experiences and expertise to help shape and improve Macmillan’s services now and for years to come.”
The panel includes Ms Breslin, Michelle McCaughley fromCo Armagh, Maura McClean (Macmillan Cancer Support) from Omagh, Patricia Prosser from Dunmurry, Bernie McNamee from Newtownstewart and Leanne McConnell from Belfast.