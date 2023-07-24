a group of people living with cancer who have won ‘Outstanding Supporter Award’ at Macmillan’s Thanks to You Awards 2023.

Maura McClean, Macmillan Engagement Lead said: “The Northern Ireland Cancer Experience Panel was formed in 2018 to enhance Macmillan’s knowledge and understanding of the experiences and the needs of people living with cancer. Members continue to use their own cancer experiences and expertise to help shape and improve Macmillan’s services now and for years to come.”