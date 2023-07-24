News you can trust since 1772
Derry woman among Northern Ireland Cancer Experience Panel who've won 'Outstanding Supporter Award’ at Macmillan’s 'Thanks to You Awards' 2023.

A Derry woman, who is part of the Northern Ireland Cancer Experience Panel, a group of people living with cancer, is celebrating about they won ‘Outstanding Supporter Award’ at Macmillan’s Thanks to You Awards 2023.
By Laura Glenn
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

Donna Breslin from Derry is a member of the panel,

Maura McClean, Macmillan Engagement Lead said: “The Northern Ireland Cancer Experience Panel was formed in 2018 to enhance Macmillan’s knowledge and understanding of the experiences and the needs of people living with cancer. Members continue to use their own cancer experiences and expertise to help shape and improve Macmillan’s services now and for years to come.”

Pixtured, from left: Michelle McCaughley from Lurgan/Craigavon Co Armagh, Donna Breslin from Derry, , Maura McClean (Macmillan Cancer Support) from Omagh/Co Tyrone, Patricia Prosser from Dunmurry/Co Antrim, Bernie McNamee from Newtownstewart/Co Tyrone and Leanne McConnell from Belfast/Co Antrim.
The panel includes Ms Breslin, Michelle McCaughley fromCo Armagh, Maura McClean (Macmillan Cancer Support) from Omagh, Patricia Prosser from Dunmurry, Bernie McNamee from Newtownstewart and Leanne McConnell from Belfast.

