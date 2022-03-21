Derry woman appeals for help in locating lost phone with irreplaceble memories of late mum

The picture on the left is Seanna's screensaver and is a picture of her mum. The picture on the right is the phone Seanna lost.

Seanna Meehan lost the device, a Huawei p30, with a purple, pink and white cover and a phone ring, on St Patrick’s Day. March 17.

It was lost somewhere between The Cosh Bar-Grill and William Street, at around 4.30pm.

The phone screensaver is of Seanna’s mother, who sadly passed away recently.

It also contains ‘really important’ pictures and messages from her mum, so Seanna is ‘extra upset’ about its loss and the loss of the precious memories.