Derry woman appeals for help in locating lost phone with irreplaceble memories of late mum
A young Derry woman has launched an appeal to help find her missing phone, which contains irreplacable photos and videos of her late mother.
Seanna Meehan lost the device, a Huawei p30, with a purple, pink and white cover and a phone ring, on St Patrick’s Day. March 17.
It was lost somewhere between The Cosh Bar-Grill and William Street, at around 4.30pm.
The phone screensaver is of Seanna’s mother, who sadly passed away recently.
It also contains ‘really important’ pictures and messages from her mum, so Seanna is ‘extra upset’ about its loss and the loss of the precious memories.
She told the Journal she would ‘really appreciate’ it if it was handed in. Seanna is offering a cash reward for the return of the phone. She said the phone can be handed in anonymously to a public place and if anyone wishes to do this, they can contact her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/seanna.meehan.1