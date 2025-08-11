Derry woman brings home two prestigious medals from All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

Culmore woman Róise Ní Mhurchú has brought home two prestigious medals from the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil 2025 in Wexford. The young singer from Cooleen Park achieved the gold medal in the ancient skill of lilting, unaccompanied vocal music or "portaireacht". She also was awarded the silver medal in Amhránaíocht Ghaeilge/ Irish singing.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Róise Ní Mhurchú was raised to speak Irish by her musician and singer parents, Caitríona and Marcas Ó Murchú.

The family said that they are ‘very proud’ of Róise for being awarded two medals in what is an international competition. Over 850, 000 people attended the week long international event, with participants qualifying from all over the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just last month, she took home three gold medals from the Ulster Fleadh Cheoil, in English singing, Amhránaíocht Ghaeilge and lilting. Róise has also been invited by BBC Radio Ulster to co-present the popular series Blas Ceoil on Thursdays between 8 and 9pm throughout August.

Culmore woman Róise Ní Mhurchú has brought home two prestigious medals from the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil 2025 in Wexford.

As Radio Ulster is celebrating 50 years, she was chosen by BBC Gaeilge to join her father, veteran Irish language BBC and RTE radio producer and former languages teacher Marcas on air worldwide, on BBC Sounds. The final programme on Thursday, August 28, will feature an archive recording of her grandfather Alf Ó Murchú ( 1920-1990) who brought the gold medal north from the Oireachtas singing competition in Dublin in 1961. He won this prestigious competition normally won by Gaeltacht-born singers of the language.

Róise has also been helping local children learn songs for the national competition which will come to Belfast in late October 2025. Róise is "delighted " to be singing and teaching some of the body of songs gathered by her grandfather. The Youtube site "Amhráin ar Scoil" has 50 songs, complete with on-screen lyrics, sung by herself and singers throughout Ulster, ten of which feature Róise and her parents.

On St Patrick's Day 2025, she was honoured to be invited to represent her university in Nashville, USA. The 20 year-old Derry girl said she looks forward to teaching in a Gaelscoil to pass on her "passion for all things Irish and cultural."