Brogan works with Computershare in Derry and she achieved her apprenticeship Level 2 and 3 in Providing Financial Services. Brogan and her line manager particularly noted the noticeable difference that participation made to Brogan’s confidence and love for learning.

With provincewide provision and branches across Northern Ireland, the company has selected from its wide range of candidates.

Fiona McElhatton, Programme Manager, Global Horizon Skills: “A huge congratulations for the hard work put in by all our candidates. The excellent feedback we have received from your employers and our trainers has shown how hard you have all worked to reach this outstanding level and we are just as sure that you will excel as you move forward in your careers”

Brogan Reid.

Catherine McGeady, Director, Global Horizon Skills said: “The standard of all candidates’ work and their level of commitment has been exceptional. Selecting overall winners proved very difficult. Panel members were amazed at the difference that training made to candidates’ confidence and development which is a credit to all involved. Congratulations to all winners receiving awards which are well-deserved for their hard work and dedication. We at Global Horizon Skills have enjoyed seeing and have been proud to be part of their development and progress. Again, very well done and we wish you every success for your future.”