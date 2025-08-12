Derry woman channels grief into illustrated book after losing beloved childhood cat

A Derry woman has written, illustrated, and published a book about the loss of her beloved childhood cat and life-long companion, Monsieur.

The book, titled ‘Kitty and the Moon,’ was inspired by Emily McMinn’s grief over the loss of Monsieur, who had been part of Emily’s life since she was seven years old.

Monsieur passed away when Emily was 25, two days before Christmas, and they had spent 18 happy years together.

To help her deal with the grief Emily created Kitty and the Moon from scratch.

“I wrote and illustrated, but never intended to publish it. It was a very personal thing, a bit of a self-healing journey,” said Emily. “It's based on two characters, Kitty, who is based on my current cat Philomena, and the Moon, who is based on Monsieur.

“I’ve been talking a lot about pet loss and how it is kind of overlooked, especially for kids. It's a massive thing to deal with. I'm a fully grown woman and I had to write and illustrate a book to get over the death of my cat.”

Emily described Monsieur as a loving cat. "He was just the best, he slept in the bed with me every night, he was my wee sidekick."

The passing of Monsieur was difficult for Emily. With the book, she hoped to help people get through the grief of losing a pet.

“I was so upset about it, and people would have said, ‘It’s just a cat.’ It's a children's book aimed to help children, but a lot of adults have also come to say that they found it really meaningful. It can be hard to understand unless you go through it yourself.”

Now that the book is released, Emily said she is proud of what she has created, but that she would never have gone through with publishing it if it weren't for her friends.

She said: "My friends have been the best, they are the ones who encouraged me to do everything, from writing the book to publishing it and getting it out for sale. I wouldn't have done any of that myself."

You can buy a copy of Kitty and the Moon at Offing Coffee on Foyle Road.