An inspirational Derry woman is being celebrated by The National Lottery as part of a new campaign spotlighting the inspirational young people driving real change across the UK.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eve McIvor, 25, has been named among UK’s ‘Next Generation Game Changers’ in the National Lottery study on role models.

A passionate advocate for inclusive communication, Eve, who was born with Down Syndrome, began learning Makaton – a language programme using symbols and signs – during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, who have received more than £1 million of National Lottery funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, she became a qualified Makaton tutor and now shares her skills with children and adults across her community.

Eve McIvor, is being celebrated by The National Lottery as part of a new campaign spotlighting the inspirational young people driving real change across the UK.

She teaches at her former school, runs local adult workshops, and helps integrate Makaton into community theatre and events.

Eve’s efforts have earned her the Derry Journal Volunteer of the Year Award and a nomination for the prestigious Diana Award.

Eve McIvor said: “When I was growing up, I realised there were things I wouldn't be able to do because of my disability. Learning Makaton, I have been able to take control of my future and it's a very rewarding experience. I knew I wanted to take it forward and teach young children Makaton. It had helped them to communicate through signs, symbols and sound, and is totally effective for a wide range of individuals universally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eve’s story exemplifies the findings of new research by The National Lottery, which reveals that young people across Northern Ireland are stepping up to become role models for the next generation – and doing so in deeply personal, community-driven ways.

The study, conducted with Gen Z expert Chloe Combi, surveyed 5,000 young adults across the UK and found that 88% of young people in Northern Ireland feel a personal responsibility to set a positive example, compared to 79% nationally. A further 82% expressed concern about the impact of toxic role models, particularly those online, prompting many to take proactive steps in real life.

While high-profile figures like Barack Obama, Greta Thunberg and Stormzy were identified as influential, most young adults said their greatest role models are real people – parents, grandparents, friends, teachers and colleagues – people they see making a difference every day.

This surge in real-world role modelling is fuelling a wider movement, dubbed ‘Generation GC’ (Game Changers) by The National Lottery – a generation using their skills, values and energy to build stronger, kinder, more connected communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across Northern Ireland, this is already happening:

87% of young adults surveyed said they’ve taken part in a community project in the past year.

78% want even more opportunities to get involved, from volunteering to leading local initiatives.

67% believe the best way to be a role model is by getting involved with community volunteering projects

Chloe Combi, author and Gen Z researcher, said: “This incredible research from The National Lottery and myself both highlights and confirms what I’ve seen for over a decade – young people are deeply committed to community and change. They are nothing like the self-absorbed stereotype often portrayed in the media. Their admiration for role models who foster social good is refreshing and powerful.”

Thanks to the £30 million raised every week by National Lottery players, thousands of projects – including those that helped Eve on her journey – are funded across the arts, sport, heritage, and community sectors.

When Eve won the Derry Journal Volunteer of the Year award in 2021, she was described by her nominees as someone who, through her actions, attitude and behaviour, had made a huge difference to the lives of young people with Down Syndrome that she volunteered with through her ‘Makaton with Eve’ programme.

They added: “The impact that Eve has made in the lives of young people with Down Syndrome is remarkable.”

Find out about The National Lottery-backed initiatives taking place in your area: https://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/near-you/projects Interested in funding for your own community project? https://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/funding