Derry woman fined £200 for shouting 'Up The 'RA' at police: Not exactly Premier League abuse says solicitor

Caitlin McCusker (23) of Beraghvale in Derry was charged with, on May 9 last year, repeatedly shouting 'Up the 'RA' at police while they attended a domestic incident in the area.

Police warned her on several occasions but she continued to shout it.

The case came before Derry Magistrate’s Court on Friday, April 5.

During the hearing, defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court that police didn't have to arrest McCusker over the incident.

The defence solicitor also told the court that, compared to some of the abuse shouted at police, this was 'not Premier League' but 'more like Scottish second division'.

Mr. Quigley added that McCusker was in breach of a suspended sentence but added that she hadn't offended in two years.