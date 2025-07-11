Derry woman meets the Pope and gifts him a plaque of Sister Clare

Derry woman Cara McLaughlin experienced an "indescribable feeling" when she met Pope Leo in person and seized the opportunity to present him with a plaque of Sister Clare.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cara (28) from Rosemount, currently works in England as a teacher. Recently she was selected by her head teacher to take part in the Jubilee Year of Hope, to represent the Catholic Church across the world.

She didn’t know at that point that the honour would include an opportunity to meet Pope Leo XIV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We weren't actually in the schedule to meet the Pope,” said Cara. “Over the summer, Popes go to their summer residency. Pope Leo wasn't actually supposed to be there. A week before we flew out, we were told we were actually going to be meeting the Pope, and that we would have the opportunity to meet Pope Leo one on one.

Cara McLaughlin meeting Pope Leo.

“We couldn't believe it, we were in shock – this wee girl from Derry getting to meet the Pope. It's amazing to think that I got chosen for that.”

On meeting Pope Leo, Cara said: “It's an indescribable feeling; it was serene. It was so calming and peaceful being in the room; he was just so kind and humble. It was an amazing opportunity and experience.”

During her meeting with the Pontiff, Cara brought a plaque of Sister Clare as a gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We went up individually. I said to him, ‘This is Sister Clare from back home. Hopefully, she will be made a Saint, and I would love it if I could give you this’,” said Cara.

Sister Clare Theresa Crockett.

“He asked me where she was from, and I said she is from Derry City. He smiled, looked at it, and took the gift.”

When meeting the Pope people weren't allowed to bring anything in but Cara thought of Sr Clare’s moto, “it was all or nothing.”

“I felt so proud to say that Sister Clare is our own Derry girl; she is loved by the world. In Derry, nearly every house has a picture of Sister Clare or a candle. It was such an honour and a disbelief that I got to put Derry on the map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's the people of Derry whom you have to thank, because without them, Sister Clare’s name wouldn't be out there.”

Cara McLaughlin gifting the Pope a plaque of Sister Clare.

Sister Clare tragically lost her life when a school collapsed in Playa Prieta, Ecuador, in April 2016.

The beloved Derry nun had been teaching guitar and singing with five young women postulants, who were entering the religious order, when an earthquake struck.

Sister Clare was declared a ‘Servant of God’ and the cause for her beatification was opened at a ceremony in Madrid in January this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for council to support the ongoing cause for Sister Clare Crocket’s sainthood were also approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council members earlier this year.

At a Full Council Meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton proposed that council “expresses full support for the ongoing cause for Sister Clare’s Sainthood and acknowledges the significance of this process to her family, friends, and the wider community in Derry and beyond”.

Additionally, the proposal asked that council commits to promoting awareness of Sister Clare’s legacy.