Derry woman 'only getting started' after 18 years of providing cancer support

Maureen Collins and Jacqui Loughrey celebrating the 18th birthday of the Pink Ladies Support Group in the City Hotel & Hive Cancer Support launch July 2023 (Photo - Deirdre Heaney, nwpresspics)

The Derry-based organisation, formerly known as the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group, has left an indelible mark on countless lives over the years, thanks in no small part to the work of the local Creggan woman who has been there since its inception.

Maureen said: “It all started in 2005 when a concerning trend emerged in the local community. Five local women were diagnosed with Breast Cancer within a six-week period. People wanted to know why this was happening and what, if anything, could be done. This alarming reality prompted several organisations, including Dove House and Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum, to convene a public meeting to address the pressing issue of Cancer diagnoses.

“At that time, there was not one Cancer treatment support facility readily available in the North West. If anyone was awaiting a diagnosis, needed treatment, or even had to attend a routine check-up, they had to travel to Belfast. Everything was located there. It added an unbelievable amount of pressure and worry on top of an already difficult situation.”

Pictured from left are Claire Cregan, Margaret Cassidy and Maureen Collins representing Pink Ladies at a benefits reform protest in Belfast.

Maureen vividly remembers the initial meeting, and she is proud that what started as a one-off community discussion eventually snowballed into something far greater.

“That first gathering in the Gasyard Centre proved to be a turning point”, she said. “People needed to speak to people with shared experiences. There was a psychological and emotional impact, people wanted to tell their stories, but more importantly they needed the opportunity to talk about their own lives and experiences. There was one lady present at the meeting who said that she had never spoken about her Breast Cancer diagnosis for 42 years.

“At that time, there was no name or organisation attached, it was just a one-off public meeting. We knew after that first meeting that we had laid the foundation for a support group. It was agreed that there would be a monthly meeting on the last Tuesday of each month. That has been going on now for over 18 years.”

Born in Westway, Creggan, Maureen's upbringing was filled with warmth and kindness from parents who also instilled a strong work ethic into each of their five children. Her mother, Betty Ferry, was originally from Killea, and like so many women from the City at that time, started working at Tillie & Henderson's shirt factory at the tender age of 14. Meanwhile, Maureen’s father, Dan Shiels worked in an abattoir but earned additional income as a turkey and fowl plucker.

The Pink Ladies meeting Sinn Fein MLA’s Martina Anderson and Raymond McCartney on a visit to Stormont Parliament Building. Maureen was there to meet with SDLP MLA Alex Attwood to discuss the Pink Ladies' 'Cost of Cancer' campaign.

The Shiels’ household had a unique flair for animals, with Dan being a breeder of greyhounds and a passionate bird enthusiast with a variety of feathered friends such as canaries, finches, and cockatiels part of the family’s day-to-day life. Their home was occasionally akin to a pigeon sanctuary, and Dan's devotion to birds led to him becoming part of the Foyle Pigeon Racing Association.

As a result, the children would occasionally find themselves sharing their home with some avian acquaintances, adding an element of unpredictability and surprise to their childhoods. Maureen recalled: “Sometimes one of the children would have to go into the shed to fill up a bucket of coal, and there might be a goose or duck or turkey there waiting for you in the dark. You just never knew what to expect!”

Maureen says her childhood helped mould her into the woman she is today. “Growing up, our house was a musical home. The voices of great singers like Nelson Eddy and Mario Lanza would travel though each room, carrying us away to distant places. It was a home full of love and kindness. We were reminded daily through our mothers generous and fun loving ways, that family and neighbours were everything. There was a great community spirit instilled in everyone, it was a place that taught us the importance of hard work. My sisters and I have always understood that in life there will be challenges, but that with the right help and support, you can build resilience and do your best to overcome adversity.”

Indeed, Maureen believes that elements of her childhood are relevant when it comes to Hive Cancer Support: “That initial meeting 18 years ago lit a spark that led to the creation of the Pink Ladies Breast Cancer Support Group, latterly evolving into the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group and then Hive Cancer Support. What sets Hive apart is its unique community-based model, allowing easier access to grassroots services for those in need.”

Pink Ladies and Pink Panthers members on a delegation to The European Parliament in Brussels at the invitation of Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson in 2016.

“Our journey has led to many memorable moments, from our Day of Action protest at the Guildhall Square, going face-to-face with political figures both at home, at Westminster and in the European Parliament in Brussels, our annual Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness and more. Added to that is the expansion of our organisation to welcome our fantastic, renowned Community Choir, the Pink Panthers Support Group for Male Cancer patients and HUGS (Help Us Get Stronger), which emphasises the vital role of carers and their contributions to the lives of Cancer thrivers.”

“Over the years, we have actively campaigned on various issues, including the establishment of a North West Cancer Centre in Derry and the reduction of Cancer-causing chemicals in the environment. Our commitment to education remains steadfast, especially with vital programmes like ‘Reduce Your Risk,’ which educates both children and adults on ways to reduce the risk of developing Cancer, as well as our Male and Female Cancer Awareness Workshops, which focus on early detection, encouraging prompt action if any changes are noticed.”

As Hive Cancer Support’s Project Manager, Maureen continues to lead the charge when it comes to providing strength and support to all those affected by Cancer. Her journey has taken her from classical music and cockatiels in Creggan, to her role as a compassionate advocate inspiring hope and resilience.

Maureen's commitment is unwavering, ensuring the vital work in empowering, educating, and supporting those affected by Cancer in the community continues for the next 18 years. She remarked: “It’s amazing to think back to that first meeting when we didn’t have enough milk or custard creams for all the guests to where we are now!