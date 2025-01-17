Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derry woman has fulfilled her dream of opening a gym close to home for people with neurological conditions or disability.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer Smyth, from Eglinton, was 16 years old in 2013 when she broke her neck and became paralysed from the waist down due to a ‘freak gymnastics accident.’

Jennifer, who is now 27, chronicles her progress on ‘Jennifer’s Journey’ and has dedicated her life to becoming as independent as possible. One of the main ways she does this is through staying active and exercising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2016, Jennifer attended the Project Walk Paralysis Recovery Centre in America and this sparked a dream of opening her own, fully-accessible gym in Derry for those with neurological conditions or disability.

Jennifer Smyth pictured at the new gym in Maydown.

On Friday, January 17, this became a reality, with ‘Jenn’s Gym’ opening at Maydown.

Speaking to the Journal, Jennifer told how she couldn’t believe ‘it’s finally happening’.

"The idea first came to me about 10 years ago. I wanted to find somewhere I could go and exercise, that was accessible. When I went to America for intensive therapy, the gym out there was unbelievable. I knew I wanted to make this gym back home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a lot of hard work and determination, Jenn’s Gym has now come to fruition, with fully-adapted equipment, including a sit-down cross trainer, parallel bars for walking and more.

The Causeway Giants wheelchair basketball team recently got a sneak peak at some of the equipment, with Jennifer (right).

“When I became injured, I became aware of how people with disabilities sometimes need more physio and exercise than able-bodied people. My body feels so much more relaxed when I’ve exercised.”

Jennifer added how the mental and social benefits of such a facility are also extremely beneficial.

The gym is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland and is also a charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been a hugely positive response across the community towards the new facility and Jennifer ‘can’t wait’ for everyone to see it.

Jenn's Gym.

She is still seeking some self-employed physios and personal trainers to volunteer in the gym and anyone interested is very welcome to get in touch.

You can find out more about Jenn’s Gym on the Facebook page ‘Jenn’s Gym’ and can also follow Jennifer at ‘Jennifer’s Journey.’

Jenn’s Gym is located at 15A Carrakeel Drive, Maydown, BT47 6UQ.