Rachel Kane, who raised £1,540 for Foyle Women's Aid

Rachel received help from Foyle Women’s Aid last year and decided to hold a raffle to ‘give something back’ for all the help and support she received.

She said: "I just contacted local businesses and asked them if they'd donate something for a hamper and I was so surprised at how many people were up for it. I made up six hampers one mini hamper and people gave £5 to enter the draw.

"There was such a great reception for the fundraiser, so many people buying tickets and it got to the point that I had to stop accepting items for donation because I was running out of space! 66 businesses and crafters donated in the end and it was an added bonus that I was able to promote those local businesses, too.

“I would like to give a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who donated items and bought tickets. I don’t think people really understand how much the money actually helps Foyle Women’s Aid. Their funding has been cut at the minute so any money helps right now. I think it’s also really important that people know that domestic abuse and violence is happening all the time and Women’s Aid provide invaluable support to women and families going through it. The support workers and courses they provide for women and children are invaluable so I would like to give back anything that I can to enable them to support more people.”