Louise Frazer, who has been working with NSPCC NI for 16 years.

When 45-year-old Louise was growing up, she was immersed in the world of childcare as her mother was a playgroup leader and was passionate about her job. Thus, it wasn’t a huge surprise when, after a stint of work experience in a nursery school, 16-year-old Louise decided that her ideal career would be working with NSPCC NI. With this in mind, she headed off to Leeds University to undertake a degree in Early Childhood Studies, so that she could set about pursuing her goal.

Even though she thoroughly enjoyed her time as a student in England, Louise was happy to return home after graduation, in 2000. After working for a short while as day care assistant in a pre-school setting, she wasn’t quite ready to settle down and, over the next few years, took the opportunity to travel to countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Morocco and Croatia. Still determined to see a bit more of the world, she then moved to Greece for a year, where she taught English as a Foreign Language.

Louise was determined to come back to Northern Ireland, despite the inevitable drop in temperature. The travelling had given her the time and space she needed to confirm what she wanted to do as a career - help children. She started her career in Belfast, as a supervisor in a day care setting in a nursery school and after that, took on a family support role supporting parents of young children.

This work inspired her to continue her studies by undertaking a degree in Social Work at Magee. In 2007, Louise began her career with NSPCC NI, as a Therapeutic Social Worker, based in the Foyle office.

Louise said: “As I had always been a huge supporter of the NSPCC’s work and had enjoyed being a volunteer at some of their local fundraising events, getting this job was a dream come true. It also meant I could put into practice everything I had learnt over that last 10 years– honestly, I was over the moon and could not wait to get started!

“My initial job within the organisation was supporting parents and children who had experienced domestic abuse and, even though it was a demanding and complex role, I loved the work so much. I remember feeling so fortunate to be able to offer therapeutic help to parents and children when they really needed it. It was especially fulfilling to see the positive results of our work and I have to say that this feeling has never changed in the 16 years I have been with the organisation”.

Over sixteen years, she has worked on a variety of services and believes that all of them have provided crucial help for local people. One service she worked on directly was with children and young people who had experienced sexual abuse. This service, which is still offered in the Northern Ireland Hub, takes place in specially designed therapeutic rooms, is tailored to the ages of the children and there is always a focus on creating a strong connection between the child and their practitioner.

Louise commented: “I can’t deny that this work can sometimes be challenging and difficult. I have worked with young people, aged from 5-18, who have been sexually abused, both online and offline, and each case is different. However, the one common element that has struck me over the years is the importance of speaking out about what has happened. Many young people can be apprehensive, even after they have spoken out. However, once they start working with us, they are given the reassurance that none of it was their fault and for some, that can be a major turning point.

“Not all young people tell us directly that they feel their lives are better after working with us but often it is smaller things that show how they have benefitted from our therapeutic support. For example, they can return to school, spend more time with their friends or just experience a good night’s sleep. Often, we see physical changes in them like lighter body language and walking taller. Parents often tell us they notice their children are less anxious and have increased confidence after taking part in our services. One parent told us we had literally ‘brought her little girl back’. It’s such a huge privilege to be part of this process - helping children recover and start to rebuild their lives.”

One of the other services offered by the Foyle office is InCtrl, which is for young people where there are concerns about their online behaviour. The service, which can be delivered in a school setting, covers issues such as grooming and bullying and is designed to help children recognise the risks they can encounter. It also helps them deal with mental health pressures arising from their previous experiences online and supports them in keeping safe online

There has been very positive feedback about the service, with one school reporting: “InCtrl is an invaluable programme that offers quick and timely intervention to children as they attempt to navigate the online world … Our pupils enhanced their skills in developing safe and positive relationships, both online and offline.”

Louise continued: “As well as working with children and young people, we are delighted to offer Pregnancy in Mind. It’s a preventative, mental health service for parents-to-be who are at risk of, or are experiencing, mild to moderate anxiety and, or, depression during the perinatal period. This can be carried out directly, or remotely, in groups. Having run this service for around a year, we are delighted to have received some very positive feedback about the impact it has had on the lives of parents and, ultimately, on the life of their unborn babies.”

Louise still works in the Foyle site of the NSPCC’s NI Hub, which is based in Exchange House in the city centre - where the charity’s Childline service is also based. For the last five years, Louise has worked as a Team Manager, providing supervision to her team, who work in all the services offered at the Hub, and using the skills she has learnt over her time with the charity.

She said: “When I started with NSPCC Northern Ireland, 16 years ago, I couldn’t have imagined that I would still be here after such a long time. My own life has changed – I now have a husband and two children aged 10 and 12, and a beloved dog, Penny. My vision and passion, however, have remained the same and that’s to put children first and keep fighting for every childhood.

“Anyone who would like more information should get in touch with us. We are always happy to listen and advise if our services might be helpful. Above all, I would urge people not to suffer in silence, and to speak out as soon as possible. Even if time has passed, it’s never too late. The NSPCC is always here to help when children have experienced abuse.”