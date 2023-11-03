Shane Brunker

The women are tackling the mountain to raise money for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust (FDST), where Shane worked for a few years before moving to Germany. Unfortunately, Shane died in Germany in October 2019, a year after having a fall, and his family chose to spread his ashes on top of Errigal. Kady and her family try to climb the mountain on the same date every year to visit her daddy and pay her respects.

Kady said: “My daddy was probably the best man ever. He was so good, a while kind-hearted man. He would have done anything for you and he was very into his outdoors. Being outside was basically his life; from we were no age he would have trailed us from the mountains to the sea. Daddy sailed across the pacific on the clipper and won their league of the race. He cycled the Camino twice and even dragged us along to for one!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane taught in St Columb’s College and North West Regional College where he was said to be much-loved among the students.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Brunker

Kady continued: “He also worked for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust for a few years and he absolutely loved it. They all loved him too, they still talk about him to this day. Every time I meet anyone from FDST out and about, they always tell me they miss him while. Daddy didn't see disability, he just saw a person and wanted to show them what they could do. He did so much for them, he got adapted bikes for them, he took them skiing, took them canoeing – any outdoor sport, he said, ‘why not’.

"Mammy and daddy had five children and after we all grew up and moved out, they decided to move to Germany, where my daddy worked in a school. Unfortunately, daddy had a bad fall, which resulted in a brain injury and then he passed away a year later on October 2 2019.

"They ended up staying in Germany after the accident because they got a better care package over there. He had 24 hour care and he was able to be brought home to mammy's house. The care there was outstanding, you couldn’t fault it.

"I had a wee young son at the time, my daddy fell when Barra was only six-months-old, so every time I was over I had a baby in tow. It was the best thing ever to go over to see him, because I didn't want him to miss life with Barra. He was just waiting for him to get up on his feet and show him everything outdoors.

Claudy Ladies

"After daddy died, mammy took the ashes home and we climbed Errigal and scattered his ashes. I make a point now of climbing Errigal every October to say hello to my daddy but this year, I pushed it back because our football team, Claudy Ladies, were playing in the championship final last weekend. We ended up losing the game so we all went to the bar after for a few drinks. We were supposed to be playing Ulster the week after so I told the girls we should all rally ourselves and do something else instead, maybe climb a mountain or something. I suggested Errigal so we could go see daddy and the girls all thought it was a brilliant idea. Our captain, Michelle, then mentioned to me that we could do it to raise money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have always wanted to do a fundraiser and daddy absolutely loved working for FDST. They were a great bunch of people and if the money got them out even for a day trip or anywhere at all, he would just love that. “