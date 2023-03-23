Derry woman shares how the FAST campaign saved her when having a stroke

Betty Parkinson who lives in the Western Trust area was just 49 years old when she suffered a stroke in November past. Betty said: “It was thanks to the F.A.S.T campaign that I recognised the signs of stroke. I had come home from work with a headache and a short time later tried to get up out of the chair and fell, then my face started to droop. I thought straight away of the F.A.S.T campaign and knew to call 999.

“Thankfully I was suitable to receive Thrombolysis. Although I have extreme fatigue since my stroke, the treatment has meant that I have no other physical after effects.

“I am so thankful to the Emergency Department and Stroke team and I would encourage everyone to get to know the signs of stroke and THINK F.A.S.T.”

Symptoms of Stroke Think FAST:

F = Face Dropping – Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask a person to smile. Is the person’s smile uneven?

A = Arm Weakness – Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S = Speech Difficulty – Is speech slurred?

T = Time to call 999

Altnagelvin Hospital Consultant Dr Healy and South West Acute Hospital Consultant Dr Keegan have outlined: “Since COVID-19 there has been a reduction in the number of patients presenting to us who can receive Thrombolysis. Thrombolysis aims to disperse a clot causing the stroke and return the blood supply to the brain. The treatment works best the sooner it is given after the onset of a stroke and, if suitable for treatment, should be given to a patient 4.5 hours from the onset of symptoms. There are many patients who are not presenting to the Emergency Department within this timeframe or are unaware of their symptom onset.”

