Derry woman undergoing chemotherapy undertakes 'Brave the Shave' for 'wonderful' Macmillan Cancer Support

Sandra Smyth was first diagnosed with breast cancer at Christmas 2006 and later underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

She remained well for 14 years, up until two years ago, when she received another diagnosis of secondary cancer in her liver and spine.

Sandra underwent further treatment and would remain stable for periods of time before receiving treatment again, when needed.

Sandra Smyth, pictured after she shaved her hair for Macmillan.

She received scans every three months and her last scan showed a new growth in her liver. Sandra is now undergoing chemotherapy and one of the side effects of this will be the loss of her hair.

Sandra decided that, rather than wait for that to happen, she would shave off her hair beforehand and raise money while doing so. Fundraisers aren’t a new thing for Sandra, as she dyed her hair pink for Macmillan when in grew back following her treatment in 2007.

Speaking to the Journal, Sandra, who recently had a stay in hospital, said that the last couple of years have not been easy, particularly as she was undergoing treatment throughout the Covid pandemic, but she is determined to help the charity that has given her so much support.

"Macmillan has this fundraiser called ‘Brave the Shave’. My hair is going to go anyway, so I thought I might as well raise money as well. Macmillan are absolutely fantastic. They always have been. I got to a wee knitting group they have and I also use their online support. They are there any time I have needed them.”

Sandra pictured before and after she shaved her hair for MacMillan.

She is also extremely grateful for the support of her family, as well as the ‘brilliant’ staff of Altnagelvin Hospital, who have always been ‘very good’ to her, particularly during her recent stay.