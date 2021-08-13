Derry woman with Type 1 diabetes to climb Mt Kilimanjaro for two worthy causes

Julianna Ayton, and her partner Matthew Norrby, are to climb the largest free standing mountain in the world in October.

They were initially raising funds for the children’s charity, Rays of Sunshine, which grants wishes to children with terminal or life limiting conditions.

However, after hearing of the plight of local man Leslie Smyth, who needs to raise £100,000 for life saving cancer treatment in Mexico, the couple have decided to fundraise for both worthy causes.

Julianna, who has Type 1 diabetes, has dreamed of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for a number of years, but was always put off because of her condition.

However, after doing research over the past decade she has finally decided to just go for it.

“I have been at death’s door more than once as a result of my diabetes and I am very much about taking every opportunity that comes along, because you don’t know how long you are going to be here,” she said.