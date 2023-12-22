Derry woman's bail variation request to stay with mother over Christmas rejected
Shannon Kelly (26) of Creevagh Heights in Derry is charged with possessing explosives, namely two Soviet grenade heads, plastic explosives and two detonators with intent to endanger life on September 7.
She is also charged with possessing the same items in suspicious circumstances.
Kelly is also charged with possessing a Browning short barrelled firearm and a quantity of ammunition with intent to endanger life on September 7, as well as a charge of possessing the weapon and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.
At Friday's sitting of Derry Magistrate's Court, an application was made by defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott that Kelly's bail be varied to allow the defendant to spend the Christmas period with her mother in the Waterside area of the city.
He said that the argument could be made that Kelly's mother could go and spend Christmas with her but said the mother's partner would have 'difficulties' going to the Creggan area.
The solicitor said that basically the application was to allow the family to be together at Christmas.
A prosecution barrister opposed the application and said that police did not believe that the mother's address was suitable for Kelly and her child.
She told the court that Kelly's bail conditions were such that she could spend all Christmas Day with her mother until 9pm.
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said he was not 'satisfied' to grant the application.
The case was adjourned until December 28.