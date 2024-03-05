Derry women celebrated as Féile's International Women's Day programme launched

Partners include Triax Neighbourhood Management Team, Dove House, Hive Cancer Support Group and the Cathedral Youth Club.

The International Women’s Day programme kicked off at Meenan Square with an outdoor photographic exhibition ‘Celebrating Local Inspirational Women’.

The exhibition features photographic portraits by local photographer Jim McCafferty and artwork of inspirational women from the area both past and present.

Among the women celebrated are well-known residents and community workers Jeanette Warke, Eileen Allen, Kathleen Simpson, Mary Nelis, Martina Anderson and Tina McLaughlin. The city and district’s first citizen, Mayor Patricia Logue is also featured.

The launch brought floods of residents from the Bogside, Brandywell and Fountain into the Meenan Square area to view the exhibition, which runs until March 18, 2024.

Other highlights of the IWD programme include a panel discussion on the menopause at Pilots Row Community Centre on Thursday March 7.

As part of the programme there will be a 'Remembering Roisin Barton' at the Maldron Hotel on Friday March 8.

This forms part of Féile's Streets Alive project across the Bogside, Bishop Street and Fountain neighbourhoods and funded by The Executive Office's Urban Villages programme.

Keep an eye on Féile’s social media for more info on upcoming International Women’s Day events this week!

1 . The Mayor, Patricia Logue at the launch of the exhibition on Monday. She is pictured beside portraits of the late Roisin Barton and Kitty Rowe.

2 . Bogside woman Mary Nelis pictured beside her portrait at Meenan Park on Monday last with Jayne Quigg, manager, Dove House Community Trust.

3 . Derry City Ladies footballer Caoirse Doherty pictured at the exhibition with her family on Monday.