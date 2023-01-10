Louise and Laurie both call Derry home, although Laurie was born in Tullamore but regularly visited relatives in Derry growing up. The pair worked together in a pilates studio in Dublin before deciding to take the plunge and move north.

Laurie said: “Life in Dublin was a bit crazy so, I decided that I would move to Derry and work in a pilates studio. I phoned Louise to talk it through and she told me that she had been thinking about opening her own place years ago and had the plans written out already. I was preparing to move by myself when Louise called me and said she was going to come too.

"We decided that this move wasn’t just about opening a studio; we looked at what kind of life we wanted for ourselves here. Dublin was crazy and expensive so, here, we wanted to create a better quality of life for ourselves and for our clients coming in.”

Louise said: "When we decided to come here, there was probably more excitement than nervousness. I’ve never thought that we wouldn’t succeed but it has been a struggle at times. It’s been a particular struggle because of the war in Ukraine and people’s incomes aren’t going as far as they did. Small businesses have really struggled in the past year, ourselves included.”

"Pilates is a bit of a mystery for most people,” said Laurie. “They hear about it from their doctor or physio and but don’t really know what it is. So, part of our work is educating people and de-mystifying pilates. Most people who come here are a little bit nervous at first and don’t really know what to expect. When they’re finished, they say that, although it was challenging, it was very enjoyable.

“We tend to work with a lot of women who have had children or are going through menopause,” said Louise. “So, pelvic floor is a large part of what we teach. People may think that it’s only relevant to women but men have pelvic floors too and struggle with incontinence so we can help them too.

Louise said: "Thankfully, more and more doctors are prescribing pilates, yoga and physios for people who are suffering from muscle pain, particularly in their back. It’s about finding a consistent practice where you’re going once a week, or ideally twice a week to a class and you start to become aware of your body. Then, when you’re pushing a trolley or bending down to pick something up, you will notice that you should be engaging a muscle here or thinking about where my shoulder is. Then, your pain decreases because you’re more aware.

"When people come in here, we always suggest starting with an explore session. That’s a one-to-one with myself or Laurie and we can talk about the basics of pilates, about their goals, and any pain or issues they have with their bodies. We can then tell them which level would be best for them or what modifications they should make to certain exercises. For example, we have an 85 year old woman who comes in here twice a week. She can’t get down on the floor so we use some of the equipment. We also work with some running groups, who are strong and do a lot of exercise so we push them a wee bit more. Wherever your starting position is, that’s where we start.”

Louise and Laurie teach contemporary pilates, which means they keep up to date with the latest research and developments and incorporate that into their teaching.

"We tend to run our classes in six-week courses,” said Louise. “This is to make sure that people are consistent and they can see the difference between week one and week six. Once you buy a pass with us, you can start whenever you want but we will inform people of when the six week course will start so they can start then if they wish.”

