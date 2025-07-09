Derry writer Neil Hegarty to judge Michael McLaverty award with winner set to receive £2,500

Derry writer Neil Hegarty has been named as one of the adjudicators in the Michael McLaverty Short Story Award 2025, the winner of which will be awarded £2,000.

The author of The Jewel, Inch Levels and The Story of Ireland said: “It's a great pleasure to judge this edition of the Michael McLaverty Short Story Award, and in so doing to honour a writer whose work I have always admired. This Award matters: and I'm very much looking forward to reading your entries.”

Emma Warnock, editor of No Alibis Press, will join Mr. Hegarty in judging the prize.

The winning entry will receive £2,000 with two runner-up awards of £250. The winning story will be published with the two runners-up in a limited anthology.

The judging panel was announced by the Linen Hall Library.

Linen Hall Librarian Samantha McCombe said: “We are privileged to hold the archive of Michael McLaverty at the Linen Hall and are delighted to celebrate his fine prose by continuing to honour Michael McLaverty’s commitment to foster and encourage creativity in the short story form.”

The inaugural competition in 2006 was won by Patrick O’Hanlon. Subsequent winners have gone on to publish further works, including: Aiden O’Reilly (2008 winner): Greetings, Hero; Michèle Forbes (2010): Ghost Moth,Edith & Oliver; Mandy Taggart (2012): The Man of the House; Annemarie Neary (2014): A Parachute in the Lime Tree, Siren, The Orphans; Kevin Doyle (2016): To Keep a Bird Singing, A River of Bodies; Eamon McGuinness (2018): The Wrong Heroes; Niall Bourke (2020): The Erection Specialist.

Mr. Hegarty grew up in Derry. His novels include The Jewel and Inch Levels, which was shortlisted for the Kerry Group Novel of the Year award.

Neil’s non-fiction titles include the biography Frost: That Was the Life That Was, and The Story of Ireland, which accompanies the RTÉ-BBC television history of Ireland.

His short fiction and essays have appeared in the Dublin Review, Stinging Fly, Cyphers, Tangerine, Banshee, and elsewhere; and he is co-editor of the essay collection Impermanence, which has been adapted for radio by RTÉ. He is a regular literary reviewer on the Irish Times.

The entry fee is £10. The deadline for entries is midnight on October 31.

Entry guidelines can be found on our website: https://linenhall.com/michael-mclaverty-short-story-award-2025/