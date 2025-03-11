Derry X Factor finalist Eoghan Quigg marries Amy Campbell in surprise Las Vegas wedding
Popular Eoghan and Amy took to their social media pages to share the news, with a reel showing their wedding at the iconic Little White Chapel.
Eoghan teased the news with an Instagram post saying: "So we've been keeping a little secret. What happens in Vegas..’ It was accompanied by a video of the pair in their wedding attire, lipsynching to the Katy Perry hit ‘Waking Up in Vegas.’
Amy also shared the post, writing: ‘When in Vegas.’
The couple also shared the news of their engagement in New York on social media the week previously, with Eoghan writing: ‘Today I asked my best friend to marry me and she said YES! 27.2.25’
Amy later posted on her TikTok page on Tuesday and said Eoghan got her the trip to America for her 30th birthday. She told how they had previously been busy with their family and house, so an engagement and marriage wasn’t their top priority. However she added how now ‘felt like the right time’ and they decided to get marry in Vegas.
Amy confirmed she didn’t know anything about the engagement itself in New York, which was all planned by Eoghan. He collaborated on the design of Amy’s ring with Sproule’s Jewellers in Derry.
If you’d like to hear more about the wedding, you can follow Amy on Tiktok @amycampbellx and Eoghan @eoghanquigg.