Derry young people engage directly with local decision makers at Your Say event

The ‘Your Say’ Child Rights event was organised as part of the Council area’s journey towards achieving UNICEF UK Child Friendly City and Community status.

The young people came from local youth organisations in all the Council area’s district electoral areas and the event gave them the opportunity to engage with a number of guests and local politicians. Special guests included Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue and Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People, Chris Quinn.

A number of the young people addressed the event before they took part in a Q and A with members of all the political parties represented in the Council chamber where they highlighted the issues that they would like to see addressed in the City and District and learned more about how local democracy can have a positive impact on their lives. The young people also received an update on the Council area’s bid to achieve UNICEF UK Child Friendly status which is now in a 2 to 3 year Delivery phase.

The event was officially opened by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue. She said: “The Your Say event at the Guildhall was a brilliant way to empower our youth to have a direct impact on the decisions that affect them.

“I was delighted to hear from the young people who spoke eloquently and passionately about what is important to them and showed a genuine interest on becoming more aware about their rights and how we can shape a better future for everyone in our City and District.

“This event was a key milestone in our Council area’s journey to achieve the internationally recognised Unicef Child Friendly status where we are striving to create a community that all young people have a meaningful say in and truly benefit from the local decisions, services and spaces that shape their lives.”

Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People, Chris Quinn said: “I was honoured to be invited to this event and engage directly with young people who have shared their views on the issues that matter to them. As Commissioner, it is my job to listen to the views of children and young people and use my powers to promote their best interests. It’s important that they know their rights and my role in protecting them.

Derry City and Strabane District Council have hosted a Unicef Child Friendly Status 'Your Say' Youth Consultation event at the Guildhall focusing on the views and needs of young people within the area

“This event has been truly inspiring, the impact of knowing your rights can be lifechanging, and I look forward to hearing more about Derry City and Strabane District Council's journey towards being a Child Friendly Community.

“I wish all the young people well in their ongoing work as Childs Rights Defenders.”

North West Ministry of Youth Member Sophie Feeney said: “This was a really big event for us as young people because it allows us to engage directly with decision makers and they can hear some of the issues we face as young people when it comes to our rights. And it challenges them to take some action to help address the issues.”

Saoirse Lynch, North West Ministry of Youth Member, added: “I really enjoyed having the opportunity to speak about the rights of Children and Young people.

“The conference showed how important it is to educate young people and adults on their rights and to share all of our views and opinions and how these rights can be better met”.