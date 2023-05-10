The project evolved after Foyleside and The Moor (FSM) Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) officers met with St Mary’s College pupils and members of a local youth club to discuss issues affecting young people in the city.

Constable Josie Crawford said this paved the way for a 10-week programme which saw FSM officers meet weekly with young people from the College and youth club. Alongside other agencies, they discussed different issues ranging from cultural identity, drug and alcohol awareness, anti-social behaviour, the role of the emergency services and hate crime. Agencies included St. John’s Ambulance, NI Fire & Rescue Service, ASCERT, Air Ambulance NI and Youth Justice, as well as PSNI’s Tactical Support Group, the Dog Unit and a Youth Diversion Officer.

Constable Josie Crawford said: “The programme opened opportunities for young people to engage in meaningful and open discussion to enable them to reassess their behaviours and make positive future changes. It is important in building tolerance, and respect towards other communities.

Following completion of the course, an event was held in The Guildhall with participants welcomed by Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy.

“The students benefited through the friendships developed in the programmes. Everyone supported each other in all activities. The engagement was very relaxed and informal with programmes being delivered to meet the needs of the group. PSNI benefited from positive engagement with young people and other agencies.”

Feedback of the programme included comment that participants ‘came to the realisation that it takes everyone in the community to work together to make our communities safer’ and the respect from those involved for ‘the key people delivering the programme’. “They talked about how difficult their work is and that everyone in our community should respect these vital services.”

