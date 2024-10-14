Derry Youth and Community Workshop awarded £497,969 National Lottery fund

This is a new venture funded through the National Lottery Community Fund and is a five years project. An excellent turnout of local politicians, community groups, National Lottery representatives, DYCW staff and young

people turned up for the official launch at the group’s Society Street premises. Standing in for the Mayor, Councillor Christoper Jackson wished DYCW well in their future endeavours and highlighted how the new project will benefit so many of the 16-25 age group throughout the city and district. Known as The SKY Project, it will provide a ‘One Stop Shop’ in a safe welcoming space, where young people will have access to regular social contact by participating in a programme of activities and group events. The project is aimed at the 16-25 age group and staff will offer a unique wrap-around service placing the individual

at the centre of the process. Participants will have access to practical mentoring, guidance and opportunities to interact with other participants and enhance their social environment.

Derry Youth and Community Workshops has successfully delivered a variety of programmes for over 46 years and their focus has always been to empower individuals to discover and develop the personal skills and resources they need to achieve their goals and aspirations.

They also have a long history and relationships with many local community organisations and experience has demonstrated that linking at this level offers a unique reach into communities.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, Declan Doherty, Chief Executive Officer of DYCW said ‘We are delighted to have secured funding for this project which will help address the rising levels of social isolation and loneliness amongst young people within the city. A massive thank you to the National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery Players for making the SKY project happen.’

Also addressing the attendance at Friday’s launch, Lisa Boggs, Projects Lottery Funding Officer: ‘We’re thrilled to be here today to award Derry Youth and Community Workshop with a £497,969 National Lottery grant to provide a safe space for young people to come together, access support, take part in activities and build a social network.’

The cheque was handed over to Mr. Doherty and his staff by the Lottery representatives and this was followed by an official ribbon cutting to launch the new project which saw the first of a number young people sign up to be part of the ‘Socially Konnected Youth Project.’

Group pictured at last week's SKY Project Launch at the Derry Youth and Community Workshop premises at Society Stret, Derry. From left, Eleanor Conaghan, SKY Project , Geraldine Mellon, DYCW Board member, Rosemary McKinney, SKY project, Christopher Jackson (representing the Mayor, Lillian Seenoi-Barr), Declan Doherty, Chief Executive Officer, DYCW, Tommy Carlin and Lisa Boggs, National Lottery.

Declan Doherty, Chief Executive Officer, DYCW, in conversation with Councillor Christopher Jackson at Friday's SKY Launch.

Councillor Christopher Jackson (representing the Mayor, Lillian Seenoi-Barr) officially cuts the ribbon to launch the SKY Project at the Derry Youth and Community Workshop on Friday last at their Society Street premises. Included are DYCW board members, staff and service users, National Lottery representatives, local councillors and MLAs and community groups representatives.