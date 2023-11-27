Derry Youtuber pays family's rent for a year to help them get on the property ladder

YouTuber, Adam B, has given the ‘gift of a lifetime’ by paying for a stranger’s rent for an entire year.

Adam B pays Derry family's rent for a year to help them get on the property ladder

It comes after the 24-year-old presenter launched an ambitious mission to help someone onto the property ladder. Earlier this year, Adam B pledged to provide housing for an individual for an entire year, offering them the opportunity to kickstart their path on the property ladder.

Adam B said: “With the current cost of living crisis and ongoing struggles with inflation and interest rates – I feel like it’s only right to give back and provide someone with the chance to change their life for the better. By assisting them in securing a place to live, free of charge, for an entire year, I hope to empower them to save towards their own home and fulfil their dreams of homeownership.”

The lucky stranger, Nicole McCallion says that it’s a ‘dream come true’ and that it’s the ‘best feeling ever’ to have this opportunity given to her and her family. Nicole, a mother of two young children and her partner, Shane, have been living in their parents’ bedrooms in order to save up for a mortgage. Shane describes it as ‘difficult at times’ and says that every morning they wake up with ‘condensation on the windows because of how stuffy the room can get with four bodies in the one small room’.

Nicole said: “I can’t thank Adam or his team enough. What they’ve done, they’ll never know how much it means.”

“It’s life-changing” Nicole’s partner, Shane, added.

The local YouTuber described the production of this video as ‘one of the hardest’ to pull off. It comes after Adam B revealed that he couldn’t just surprise Nicole the ‘usual way’. Instead, he made her think that she was competing against other contestants, who were really just paid actors, in a series of extreme challenges.

“Having to keep it secret from Nicole and making sure none of the other actors gave the game away was so difficult and stressful, but I think it was worth it by the end because when we told her, she took it in good spirit and had a proper laugh that she had won all along!” Adam admitted.