Derry Youtubers Adam B and Callum return to CBBC later this year

With over 5 million followers between them, Social media sensations, Adam Beales and Tasker, return to battle it out in a series of challenges set by Callum. The ultimate contest will see Adam and Joe go head to head in the most funny, gross and sometimes terrifying challenges possible.

The brand- new series will feature a whole host of new challenges, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

From solving an anagram whilst freefalling on a tandem skydive, living a day in the life of a Sloth, to completing a series of tasks whilst wearing massive feet.

Joe Tasker said: “Series one crammed in so many laughs and challenges, this series has jam packed even more in. From a 15,000 foot skydive to hidden cameras in a zoo, I can’t stress enough how much we laughed filming this, and how much you’ll laugh watching it!”