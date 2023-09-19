News you can trust since 1772

Derry Youtubers Adam B and Callum return to CBBC later this year

Youtube sensation Adam B is set to return to CBBC later this year in a new show with his little brother Callum and best friend Joe Tasker.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST
With over 5 million followers between them, Social media sensations, Adam Beales and Tasker, return to battle it out in a series of challenges set by Callum. The ultimate contest will see Adam and Joe go head to head in the most funny, gross and sometimes terrifying challenges possible.

The brand- new series will feature a whole host of new challenges, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

From solving an anagram whilst freefalling on a tandem skydive, living a day in the life of a Sloth, to completing a series of tasks whilst wearing massive feet.

Joe Tasker said: “Series one crammed in so many laughs and challenges, this series has jam packed even more in. From a 15,000 foot skydive to hidden cameras in a zoo, I can’t stress enough how much we laughed filming this, and how much you’ll laugh watching it!”

Bro’s in Control is a BBC Studios Kids & Family production. The Executive Producer is Yvonne Jennings and the Series Producer is Vix Harrison at BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions. The series was commissioned for CBBC by Sarah Muller, Senior Head of BBC Children’s Commissioning 7+ and will be on CBBC later in the year.

