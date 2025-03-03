The ‘amazing’ activities co-ordinator at Derry’s Oakleaves Care Centre has won the prestigious Inspirational Woman of the Year at the recent Mighty Women Awards in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berna Green’s love of her job and the residents at Oakleaves prompted multiple residents’ families to nominate her for the prestigious accolade, which she was ‘overjoyed and overwhelmed’ to win.

As her job title reflects, Berna is responsible for organising activities for the residents and she has truly transformed not only their days, but also those of the staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events organised by Berna include themed parties, take your dog to work day, trips out to Foyleside and the library, as well as cold water dipping for staff to raise funds.

Berna Green, Activities Co-ordinator at Oakleaves Care Centre, Racecouse Road, recently won the Mighty Women NI Inspirational Woman of the Year award at the event held in the Titanic Centre, Belfast. Photo: George Sweeney

She also runs day-to-day events including the ever-popular bingo, crocheting, music events and much, much more.

Manager of Oakleaves Care Centre, Jennifer Lynch told the Journal how Berna is a hugely valued member of the team.

"She’s amazing and we were just over the moon when she was nominated and won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She really deserves it. It was so lovely for her to get the recognition from families, too.

Berna Green (on the left), Activities Co-ordinator at Oakleaves Care Centre, Racecouse Road, pictured with centre manager Jennifer Lynch, recently won the Mighty Women NI Inspirational Woman of the Year award at the event held in the Titanic Centre, Belfast. Photo: George Sweeney

“Berna is always coming up with different ideas and she not only makes a bit impact on the residents, but also the staff, who love getting involved in her activities as well.”

Berna previously worked as a carer for decades in Derry and then moved to England. She returned to Oakleaves Care Home eight years ago, where she took up the role.

She told how she adopts a person-centered approach.

Residents

"I get a life history on each resident when they come in, to find out what they like doing. I put it all together and we organise events and activities based around everybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just love it and it’s lovely to be able to get the residents out into the world and spend time with them. We have lots of laughs.”

Some of the residents’ most popular activities include music, reminiscence and bingo.

Jennifer outlined how staff see a ‘real difference’ in residents when Berna is off on holiday.

"They pace a lot more and are looking for the stimulation she gives them. It shows you how much she fills their day for them. We think really highly of her.”

Berna also thinks very highly of the staff at Oakleaves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I get so much joy in my role as well. We have loads of parties and the families are always welcomed and invited to anything that is going on.

"I get great support from Jennifer and all the staff, including Shauna who helps me so much with admin. It’s an amazing home to be working in.

"It isn’t just me – it’s a team effort.”

Berna received her award at a glitzy ceremony in the Titanic Quarter and was ‘in shock’ when she won.

“I don’t look for recognition. I go home happy that I’ve done my best and that I have seen the residents smile and laugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I hear them laugh or I make a wee difference then I go home happy.”

Oakleaves Care Centre has also been nominated for Care Home of the Year and Manager of the Year for Jennifer in the Health Heroes awards later this year.