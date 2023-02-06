Brooke Scullion and her dance partner Robert Rowiński, the bookies’ current favourite to win, this week celebrated that the Irish entry has just been chosen for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

While performing in last year’s contest, Brooke bonded with Spanish singer Chanel, so on Sunday night they danced their samba to her smash hit ‘SloMo,’ which went viral after last year’s contest.Judge Loraine Barry said: “Well if you all just listen to her breath - It’s so demanding. Steps, action, timing, hips, leg action. A great job. I can see it. Feet need to a little bit more tidy. You’ve got to ripple the body. Your work ethic is sublime.”Arthur Gourounlian added: “If it was Eurovision, Douze point. Fire. Another incredible performance. We all know samba is the celebrity killer. Obviously Samba never met Brooke Scullion.”Brooke and Robert scored 26 from the judges.

Derry singer and actor Damian McGinty took on the challenge of a Quickstep this week. He and Kylee Vincent chose ‘She’s So Lovely’ by Scouting for Girls for this dance.Arthur said: “I have a feeling this competition has awoken something in you. The quiet boy from Derry has become a dancer. I thought if was a lovely dance.”Brian Redmond added: “Yeah, again another week with an immaculate shoulder line. Last week I spoke about the madness of the feet and legs. Technically, they need to be corrected. Last week Elvis left the building, but if you want to stay, you need to work on the feet more.”Damian and Kylee scored 23 from the judges.

Singer Brooke Scullion with her Dance Partner Robert Rowinski during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 . Pic : Damien Eagers

2FM presenter Carl Mullan, who has strong Derry connections and his partner Emily Barker met superstar Lewis Capaldi when he popped into their rehearsal studio to see them practising their Viennese Waltz to his latest single ‘Pointless.’ Lewis was in Dublin for his concert in the 3Arena so he paid them a visit to wish them luck ahead of their performance and get a few dancing tips too!Arthur said of the performance: “This was stripped back, cool, romantic. You brought different characters each week. You made Lewis proud tonight. So delicate, emotional. You are shining tonight.”Brian added: “Exposing yourself on television - emotionally speaking. The shoulder line was immaculate. Last week I asked you to give us length of leg. You gave us that, a longer line. Some dodgy footwork, but a really nice Viennese Waltz.Carl and Emily scored 22 from the judges.

Meanwhile, comedian and actor Kevin McGahern and his pro partner Laura Nolan scored 20 from the judges; footballer Stephanie Roche and her partner Ervinas Merfeldas scored 14; Shane Byrne and his partner Karen Byrne scored 21 and Panti Bliss and Denys Samson scored 27 from the judges, putting them at the top of the leader board, just ahead of Brooke.Suzanne Jackson and her pro partner Michael Danilczuk. scored 25 from the judges.This Sunday’s show is Dedicated Dance week on Dancing with the Stars.

Glee Star Damian Mc Ginty with his Dance Partner Kylee Vincent during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 . Pic : Damien Eagers