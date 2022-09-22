Derry’s Brooke seeks support for ‘Give Up Clothes for Good’ campaign for Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People.

Derry cancer survivor Brooke McClafferty is urging people to donate pre-loved quality fashion and homeware to TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes for Good campaign, in support of Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People.

This September – Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – people in Derry are being called on to clear out their wardrobes to help more children and young people survive cancer.

When sold in Cancer Research UK shops, each bag of items donated could raise up to £25 for research into children’s and young people’s cancers. Every year, around 60 children are diagnosed with the disease in Northern Ireland. But thanks in part to the charity’s work, across the UK, more youngsters are now surviving than ever before. While Cancer Research UK celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2022, its history dates back to the founding of the Imperial Cancer Research Fund in 1902. Its discoveries and research breakthroughs have helped to transform children’s cancer survival in the UK. This has more than doubled since the 1970s when just over a third of children diagnosed survived beyond ten years. Today, it’s around 8 in 10 - but there’s still much further to go.

Brooke McClafferty.

That’s why, in Belfast, the Royal Hospital for Sick Children is one of the many centres across the UK taking part in ground-breaking clinical trials coordinated by Cancer Research UK’s Children’s Cancer Trials Team. These trials make innovative new treatments available to children with cancer across Northern Ireland. One of the trials is finding out what the best possible treatment options are for children and young adults with a type of brain tumour called ependymoma.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Northern Ireland, Jean Walsh said: “Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults – from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment and the long-term side effects survivors often experience. So, it needs more research which campaigns like Give Up Clothes for Good help to fund. We want to help ensure more people under the age of 25 in Northern Ireland survive cancer with a good quality of life. So, we hope as many people as possible will donate any quality clothes or goods to their local TK Maxx store. Not only could they help to save lives, they’ll also be reducing their environmental impact by giving their pre-loved items another lease of life.”