An exciting new project for young people affected by domestic abuse was opened in Derry this week.

Camp Hope is a unique, transformative summer camp experience with year-round mentoring to help young victims of domestic abuse to recover and to build hope for the future.

Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, Camp Hope is the first of its kind outside the United States.

The specially designed campus will be the venue for activities such glamping, outdoor pursuits, barbecuing, games and stories by the fireside.

Credit ©Lorcan Doherty : Lorraine Gallen, National Lottery Community Fund, Paul Sweeney, Northern Ireland Chair of the National Lottery Community Fund, Marie Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Foyle Women’s Aid and Colum Eastwood MP.

Young people will take part in the first camp this summer focusing on personal growth, education, helping them to develop resilience, achieve goals and create

brighter futures.

Colum Eastwood MP who officially opened Camp Hope said:“I am delighted to be supporting this incredibly important project by Foyle Women’s Aid. It is an important reminder that domestic abuse has a deep and lasting impact on an entire family and their circle of support.

“This unique initiative will help children and young people who have experienced traumatic events to heal, recover and build healthy strategies for processing their experiences”, he said.

Credit ©Lorcan Doherty : From left; Rosin Hamill, Childcare- Co-ordinator, Foyle Women’s Aid, Sharon Hutchinson, Finance Assistant, Irene Wilson, Volunteer.

Camp Hope is the fulfilment of a dream for Marie Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Foyle Family Justice Centre and Foyle Women’s Aid.

‘This is an important step in the provision of support for young people impacted by domestic abuse in Northern Ireland, “she said.

‘Camp Hope is a place where child survivors of domestic abuse can be kids again and heal.’

Camp Hope Northern Ireland is an affiliate of Camp Hope America the leading mentoring and summer camp in the US for children and young people affected by domestic abuse.

Credit ©Lorcan Doherty : Glamping facilities at Camp Hope.

Paul Sweeney, Northern Ireland Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to money raised by people who play The National Lottery, we are

delighted to fund this life changing project, that will give young people a better future.

“I would like to pay tribute to the hard work, commitment and determination of all those involved in making Camp Hope a reality.

“As an environmental funder, I also commend Foyle Women’s Aid for considering their carbon footprint and factoring renewable energy into the design and operation of their project.

“We look forward to seeing the long-term impact of Camp Hope over the coming years.”