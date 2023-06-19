Derry production company Just Content Studios have been commissioned to cover the event online and have set up a special YouTube channel

with a live countdown in advance.

The annual Blessing of the Graves service will take place this Sunday, June 25, at the earlier time of 3pm in the City Cemetery.

Derry’s City Cemetery. DER2017GS024

Conor Rabbett, founder of Just Content said: "We'll be live streaming the event with multiple cameras allowing for full event coverage for those who are unable to attend, or wish to replay the video at a later time that suits.”People across Ireland and around the world can watch the ceremony via the following links: YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CemeterySundayDerryYouTube Live Stream Page: https://www.youtube.com/live/CYanC-HvQjc?feature=share

Meanwhile, the Council has also been confirmed that there will be a number of parking spaces made available for Blue Badge holders only at the annual Blessing of the Graves event.

A total of 123 places will be allocated on a first come first served basis to current Blue Badge holders and can be booked in advance by emailing [email protected]

When booking online people will need to provide a name, Vehicle Registration Number, and evidence of a current valid Blue Badge – any submissions without this information will be considered invalid.

Derry’s City Cemetery. DER2017GS028

No other vehicles will be permitted entry.

In a joint statement from the Council and the Church, a spokesperson said: “With thousands of people expected to attend the Blessing of the Graves event, safety is the number one priority when visiting the City Cemetery. To ensure the event runs safely and smoothly, we must put in place measures to keep vehicular access to a minimum and keep pedestrians safe at all times.

“It has been agreed that 123 spaces throughout the cemetery can be made available to accommodate those with a disability that prevents them from walking from the other accessible parking sites.

“We would ask that people using these spaces arrive at least an hour before the service as gates will close promptly at 2pm, and no vehicles will be allowed access after this time, even if a parking space has been booked. A number of other measures will be in place to keep pedestrians safe on the day and we would appeal to people to adhere to the advice of stewards at all times."

Blue Badge holders will have access to six spaces at the top of the cemetery and the remainder will be located at the middle and lower sections. These will be allocated on a first come first served basis and it will not be possible to reserve a space in a particular area.

Access to the cemetery for all vehicles will be from the lower gate of the Cemetery at the Lone Moor Road.

Generally there will be no vehicle access to the cemetery from 12pm to facilitate preparations for the service.