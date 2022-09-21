Derry’s Christmas Drive set to delight once again

The 24 families living in the row launched their stunning festive light display during the pandemic. Not only does it delight young and old, the event also raises thousands of pounds for charity.

This year, the donations will benefit Foyle Food Bank and the Neonatal Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital. A resident told the ‘Journal’ each family nominated a charity, and the chosen two were ‘picked out of a hat.’

Last year, £15,000 was raised for the Foyle Hospice and HURT. This year, the residents are seeking businesses to sponsor an advertising board, which will be displayed on the Drive, at £50 for the board and a £100 donation to charity. There are 40 boards available.

Christmas Drive Derry on Racecourse Drive last year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are also hoping for donations of selection boxes or other Christmas-themed items, which will be gifted to the children attending,

Entry to Christmas Drive is free and the residents have been working very hard to put on an amazing event. Santa and his friend Buddy will be making appearances, as will talented local choirs. Children will be able to have their photo taken and this year, there are also plans for a ‘mini Christmas Drive.’ Residents are working with the ‘New 2 U’ shop for the display and it promises to be a great festive event for the entire community.