Derry’s Cityman Menswear Wins Fashion Boutique of the Year at Ulster Tatler Awards

Cityman Menswear has been crowned Fashion Boutique of the Year at the prestigious Ulster Tatler Awards 2025, held at City Hall, Belfast.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award, which recognises excellence in both men’s and ladies’ fashion retail across Ulster, places Cityman among the top fashion destinations in Northern Ireland.

In addition to collecting the award, store owner Bryan was invited to present the Business Man of the Year accolade to Vivion Connolly of Connollys of Moy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening also honoured legendary musician Paul Brady, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to music. Other winners included Rory McIlroy, named Sportsperson of the Year, and Jamie Dornan, who received Celebrity of the Year.

Bryan pictured with Fashion Boutique of the Year sponsor Wilson Nesbitt representative Bethan Ratcliffe.

Bryan said: “We are incredibly proud to have won Fashion Boutique of the Year. To be recognised on this stage among so many outstanding people and businesses is a real honour. This award is a reflection of the hard work of our dedicated team, the loyalty of our customers, and the heritage of Cityman as a trusted name in menswear for decades. I would also like to congratulate Vivion Connolly on his award and Paul Brady on his richly deserved Lifetime Achievement recognition.”

Cityman continues to fly the flag for the North West on the national stage having already been recognised with a Highly Commended award in the 2025 Belfast Telegraph Awards in

the Retailer of the Year category, as well as winning Groomswear Supplier of the Year at the Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ulster Tatler Awards, organised by Ulster’s longest-running lifestyle and society magazine, have become a highlight of Northern Ireland’s social calendar, celebrating achievements in business, fashion, and community life.