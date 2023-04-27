Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced some changes to services while other services will be unnafected.

Templemore Sports Complex, Brooke Park and Bishop’s Field will all be closed on Monday while the Foyle Arena, Riversdale Leisure Centre, the Melvin Sports Complex, Derg Valley Leisure Centre and the Waterside Shared Village are open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council Offices at both Strand Road and Derry Road will be closed, as will the District Registration Offices and the Alley Theatre.

Templemore Sports Complex. DER2152GS – 006

Further information on registration services are available on the council website www.derrystrabane.com/district-registration

Meanwhile local cemeteries, recycling centres and refuse collections will be operating as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tower Museum will be open from 9am – 5.30pm with last admission at 4pm and the Guildhall is open from 9am – 8pm with last admission at 7pm.

The Museum is self guided but guided tours can be booked in advance and admission is £2 per person.

Brooke Park Leisure Centre.