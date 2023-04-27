Derry's cityside Council leisure centres to close on Bank Holiday Monday
Derry & Strabane Council leisure centres in the cityside are to close on Monday for the May Day bank holiday.
Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced some changes to services while other services will be unnafected.
Templemore Sports Complex, Brooke Park and Bishop’s Field will all be closed on Monday while the Foyle Arena, Riversdale Leisure Centre, the Melvin Sports Complex, Derg Valley Leisure Centre and the Waterside Shared Village are open.
Council Offices at both Strand Road and Derry Road will be closed, as will the District Registration Offices and the Alley Theatre.
Further information on registration services are available on the council website www.derrystrabane.com/district-registration
Meanwhile local cemeteries, recycling centres and refuse collections will be operating as normal.
The Tower Museum will be open from 9am – 5.30pm with last admission at 4pm and the Guildhall is open from 9am – 8pm with last admission at 7pm.