Derry's Damian McGinty tops 'Dancing with the Stars' leader board with Brooke Scullion hot on his heels

Damian McGinty and Kylee Vincent had fun on the night performing a Charleston and danced to ‘No Swinggity’ by Minimatic.Loraine Barry said: " A quirky charleston. We always talk about your feet being turned out. That worked in your favour tonight. You need them turned out for the swivels. The lifts were dangerously good. The deal you wanted to sign was signed, sealed and delivered tonight.”Arthur Gourounlian added: “ This had everything a charleston needs. This is such a character driven dance. You sold the character. You were worried about the swivels. You nailed the swivels. I feel like a proud big brother watching you every week.”Damian and Kylee scored 29 from the judges.

Brooke Scullion and Robert Rowiński danced a Jive to Lizzo’s ‘Am I Ready?’Arthur told them: “ You know what you said you struggled this week, We are all humans, you pushed to succeed. It’s obvious you love to dance. I always say that you can’t teach that. That jive was on-point.”Loraine added: “Well I wanted to say thank you for listening to me. You always have such zesty action but tonight you reined it in. It was so visible in your foot and leg action. In the chicken walks the thighs were together. Sometimes you dropped the level of the punch and energy but that tonight was excellent.”Brooke and Robert scored 27.2FM Presenter Carl Mullan, who has strong Derry connections and Emily Barker took on a Tango with a twist with a rope added into the choreography. ‘Sucker’ by the Jonas Brothers was the music track of choice for this dance.Carl and Emily scored 24 from the judges.Panti Bliss and Denys Samson scored 22 from the judges. Kevin McGahern along with his partner Laura Nolan scored 26, Shane Byrne and Karen Byrne scored 20 and Suzanne and Michael scored 25