Derry's Dana backs call for public holiday to honour St Colmcille

Derry singer and Eurovision winner, Dana Rosemary Scallon, has supported the call for a Public Holiday in honour of St Colmcille and has spoken of her own memories of celebrating the Saint.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dana was speaking as she and her husband, Damien, attended a special event held by Abbey Bed and Breakfast in Derry on St Colmcille’s Feast Day on June 9, during which she sang with pupils of the St Eugene’s Primary School choir.

The owner of Abbey B&B, Seamus O’Cinnede, has a petition in place calling for a new Public Holiday in honour of St Colmcille/Columba, who is Derry’s Patron Saint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new mural, in honour of St Colmcille and created by Peaball Art Collective, has also been erected by Seamus and his wife Helen at Columbcille Court, near the B&B.

Dana Rosemary Scallon and Abbey B&B proprietor Séamus O' Cinnéide picture with pupils from St Eugenes Primary School at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derry's feast day. Photo: George Sweeney

In recent weeks, Donegal County Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh has also called for a public holiday to be established in honour of St Columba and Donegal County Council has agreed to ask the Irish government to do so.

Speaking to the Journal at the mural on Monday, Dana described it as ‘beautiful’ and told how the area in which it is located is ‘very personal’ to her.

"My uncle, Andy, had a shop on the corner of Frederick Street, on to Abbey Strret and my granny, grandfather, my uncle and my mother lived on Union Street. So, as a child, this was the first place we came in Derry when we came back from London. I played all around here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She paid tribute to the owners of Abbey B&B, who, she said, are always very welcoming.

"Seamus and his wife (Helen) are a tremendous bonus to Derry and the people who come here – the warmth they receive."

Dana added how she has strong memories of celebrating St Colmcille when she was growing up in Derry.

"I think there is a growing interest in and understanding of St Colmcille. When I was a child, my father played in St. Columba’s Brass Band, so on his Feast Day we used to march up to the Longtower and there was bunting and a band plated. And, there was always a blessing and it was always a very distinct memory for me. And, as I’ve been reading, just recently, I didn’t know this understanding or revival or this interest in St Columcille. I read a beautiful thing that he said. He said: “Every blade of grass in Derry was surrounded by God’s spendour.’ And he loved Derry so much he left his heart here. So, I think, on a day like this, if he loved us so much, we could love him back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dana, who was made a Dame of the Order of St. Gregory the Great by the late Pope Francis in 2024, added how she supports the growing calls for a public holiday to honour St Columcille.

“I would absolutely support a special day of celebration for him and it would be my wish that, unlike some of the parades for our Patron Saint and even for our Patroness, St Brigid, that you’re not allowed to have religious banners and I would hope that we would always respect him as a Saint.”

She added how it was also ‘wonderful’ to sing with the pupils of St Eugene’s PS, which is her own former school and ‘the memories just came flooding back.”

Seamus O’Cinnede of Abbey B&B was delighted with the success of the day of celebration and said the mural was ‘for the children of the Bogside’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" "The mural has the words Grá, Síochan and Aontacht written on it, meaning love, peace and unity for community and that’s what it’s all about and it’s lovely that the children came down.

Thank you to Dana, who has done so much for Derry and never lets us down. I just made one phone call to Damien and they just asked where and when they needed to be here.”

Seamus told how there has been a very positive reaction to the mural, which was erected 25 years of the B&B.

“I would like it to be an opportunity for people to take pictures there, maybe on their wedding day or communion or confirmation, as it’s very close to the cathedral. It tells a story and it’s a breath of fresh air to the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seamus reiterated his call for a national holiday to honour St Columba, both in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

He told how it would create an opportunity for ‘people of all faiths to come together in peace and harmony - something that aligns perfectly with Saint Columba's teachings.’

"There could be a festival of language and music and families all together, That’s what I’d like to see. At the end of the day, St Columba is the founder of our city and all these families here.”

In the petition, Seamus states: “Saint Columba's legacy extends far beyond the borders of our city. His influence has shaped not only Derry but also Donegal and Ulster in Ireland and even Scotland. His teachings have transcended religious boundaries; his message resonates with people across different faiths.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge you to support us in this cause - let us make June 9th a day when we can all celebrate one of Ireland's most remarkable men together. Please sign this petition if you agree that Saint Columba deserves this honor."

You can sign the petition at www.change.org. It is titled ‘Establish June 9th as a Public Holiday in Honor of Saint Columba.’

You can also sign it by clicking here.