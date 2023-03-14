Derry's Dana launches new song 'Light My Fire' at The Saint Patrick Centre

The exhibition dedicated to St. Patrick at The Saint Patrick Centre features the latest in high-tech design to reimagine the story of Ireland’s patron saint.

Doctor Tim Campell, Director of centre, the world’s only permanent exhibition to St Patrick, said he was delighted the new exhibition is now open in time for the annual celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Campbell welcomed Eurovision winner Dana to the launch of the Centre whose exhibition now features a huge projection table telling the story of St Patrick as well as new panels, new lighting and a new IMAX film.

Doctor Tim Campbell presents singer Dana with a bunch of flowers thanking her for her presence at the launch of the new exhibition at the St Patrick Centre in Downpatrick.

“Millions of people will be celebrating St Patrick this week and what they are actually celebrating is your history and your heritage and it is our mission to encourage them to come to Downpatrick.”

Before singing her new song, called ‘Light the Fire,’ Dana recalled that St Patrick had lit a fire of love that was not just for Ireland but a love that went to the whole world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We really need a new hymn to St Patrick for today because the message of St Patrick is not belonging to a past generation. And it’s not just for Ireland. It’s a message for today and for the whole world.”

Musicians such as drummers and pipers from Down High School and St Patrick’s Grammar School also provided some of the music while the Schola Cantorum from St Peter’s Belfast and the Rev Adrian Dorrian, victor of Down Cathedral were among those in the chorus with Dana.

At the launch of the new exhibition in the St Patrick Centre in Downpatriock were Dr Tim Campbell, Centre Director, singer Dana, and Cllr Michael Savage, Chair of Newry Mourne and Down District Council.

Michael Savage, chairman of Newry Mourne and Down Council, was among the invited guests who also included Sinn Fein MP Chris Savage, the Dean of Down, Very Rev Henry Hull and Canon John Murray, parish priest of Downpatrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Savage said the Centre was a great asset to the local area and that St Patrick can represent everyone.