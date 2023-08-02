Dana, who recently released a new song, Light the Fire, in honour of St Patrick to launch the Centre’s new exhibition, will walk with pilgrims on the Downpatrick part of Saint Patrick’s Way.

This is a six mile route that includes the site of Patrick’s first church and Inch Abbey, a 12th century site where the legend of St Patrick banishing the snakes was written.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled that Dana has agreed to come and walk St Patrick’s Way with our guides Martina Purdy and Elaine Kelly,” said Dr Tim Campbell, Director of the Centre, the world’s only permanent exhibition to St Patrick.

Dana on stage as she performed 'Light the Fire'.

“We are hoping many pilgrims will book a place on the pilgrimage to walk and talk with Dana who has a great passion for the story of Patrick and the impact he had both here and across the globe.”

“The pilgrimage is a great opportunity to follow in the footsteps of St Patrick and learn about his journey from a poor slave with no faith to a man of faith and a great missionary.”

Dana said she felt drawn to walk in St Patrick’s footsteps on the pilgrim way on September 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel it would be a way to get to know him better,” said Dana, “a way to deepen my faith and increase my courage, so that like him, I can stand for and share the faith, hope and love I believe in.

Dana said that since visiting The Saint Patrick Centre where she first performed Light the Fire in March, she has learned about St Patrick ''the man'', rather than ''the image.”' “I've learned that he is truly a saint for today; he suffered human trafficking, lived in abject poverty in a pagan country, where human sacrifice was practised. Yet in this suffering, he found a true relationship with God and after escaping, he found the courage to return and risk his own life to bring faith, hope and love to the oppressed people of Ireland.”

The walking pilgrimage experience is approximately six miles and includes lunch, a pilgrim passport, and guided tours of key sites. The cost is £45 including lunch and transfers and more information is available by contacting the Centre on 02844 619000 or www.saintpatrickcentre.com

The news comes as Dana prepares to perform Light the Fire at Slane on August 6, recalling how St Patrick lit the flame at Slane in 433AD in defiance of the High King of Tara. Busloads of pilgrims are attending from all over Ireland, including County Down.

The former Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte, who led his county to three all-Ireland senior titles, formally launched the Downpatrick route with guides Martina Purdy and Elaine Kelly in June, 2021. “Since then the walks have gone from strength to strength and even won a Tourism innovation award,” said Ms Purdy. “The draw of Patrick is universal - some come for a walk in the beauty of County Down and go home refreshed and more aware of who Patrick was.”