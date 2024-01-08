Derry's Danny Quigley to open up about journey from dad's death to mental health champion

‘Derry's hero’ Danny Quigley is set to open up about his journey in life from his dad's death to becoming a mental health champion in a conversation night in the Nerve Centre.

Danny Quigley

Danny will be joined by his colleagues for ‘An evening with Danny Quigley’ on February 16 at 8pm, where he will discuss the impact of his father’s death by suicide and how that led him to complete extreme physical challenges with the aim of encouraging people to talk about their mental health while fundraising for local charities.

Since 2021 Danny Quigley has raised over £150,000 for local charities, completed ten Iron Man events in ten days and swam the length of the Foyle (over 100 kilometres) in pursuit of his mission to help end suicide and improve mental health in Derry.

Danny Quigley said: “I’m looking forward to talking with everyone openly about the preparations, the execution, and the aftermath of the challenges and how they went. Stories of how things went well and how things got really difficult and ways in which I tried to help myself and how others helped me along the way.

"The idea of speaking about the ‘why’s’ in these challenges really will intrinsically give me a lot of positive emotions. Getting to talk about how it unfolded and about my own father will hopefully encourage others to do the same. It will give an example of how talking about things can really help, mentally and physically.”

Attendees are invited to spend an evening with Danny as he discusses his journey from grieving son to fitness professional and then on to record-breaking extreme athlete, and now mental health champion.

On the evening, colleagues of Danny’s will also reveal the secrets of the mental and physical preparation required for the epic feats of fundraising that he has attempted, and the science, impacts and benefits that physical activity and challenges like his can have on physical and mental health.

An Evening with Danny Quigley is a Fundraising Event for the Lighthouse Fund and part of NI Science Festival. All proceeds will go to the Lighthouse Fund.