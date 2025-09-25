Derry’s DNA Museum is as much for residents as it is for visitors says council

The Head of Culture at Derry City and Strabane District Council has said the new DNA (Derry on the North Atlantic) Museum will be a ‘world-class’ facility for locals and national and international visitors alike.

Work on the £14.4m City Deal investment in Ebrington Square has officially commenced.

The new museum will house a treasure trove of artefacts and collections capturing the fascinating history of the North West of Ireland.

Local politicians, along with project partners, including the Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons, and Councillor Ruairí McHugh of Derry and Strabane, all expressed their support at a launch event on Wednesday.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, joined Council Chief Executive John Kelpie, in welcoming Junior Ministers Aisling Reilly & Joanne Bunting, The Executive Office, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Stella Byrne from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, to Ebrington Square today for the official commencement of works on site at the new Derry~Londonderry on the North Atlantic (DNA) Museum. McKelvey Construction Ltd are set to begin work on the £14.4m project which is expected to be completed in Spring 2027.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’, Aeidin McCarter, Head of Culture at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “It’s a very exciting day for the city. It's a very exciting day for the Northwest. It's the first City Deal project that is on the grounds that we are delivering directly. It is the start of many more developments to come and it's the first of many significant investments.

“It is also the last piece of significant development here on the Ebrington Site. It will see the last couple of buildings totally regenerated into a world class modern museum, that we hope will be welcoming visitors for years to come.”

McCarter highlighted the council's commitment to making the museum accessible to local residents, not solely focusing on attracting tourists.

“That is a big part of any museum service, and it's something that our own museum service takes very seriously. We are well aware that we are the custodians of the people's heritage and the people's history. It is important that we encourage and make the building as accessible as possible for locals, and that will be very much encouraged,” said the Head of Culture for Derry and Strabane.

Aeidin McCarter Head of Culture at Derry City and Strabane District council.

“One of the great things about the new museum is that it is not only a museum; it is a museum and archive exhibition.

“It is going to be one of the very few publicly accessible archives, really anywhere on these islands. Anyone can walk in off the street and directly access the archive that we hold.”

Once operational, the museum will offer free and open access to its archives, requiring no appointments or fees.

The DNA museum will also feature a café and shop.

McCarter continued: "The museum will tell the story of this place since the first time people were ever here. The earliest item we have is the Thornhill bead, which is the earliest evidence of people here on the banks of the Foyle."

Announcing the official beginning of work on site, Mayor McHugh said the museum would take pride of place at Ebrington. “I am absolutely delighted to reach this milestone moment today,” he declared.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I am proud to support the development of the North Atlantic Museum with a £500K investment. This will be a vibrant hub of community, a celebration of our culture and heritage and a space that fosters and encourages creativity and innovation. I want to congratulate and thank all those involved in bringing this ambitious project to life. The team has overcome challenges to create a museum that will inspire pride, connection and opportunity for generations to come.”

You can find out more on the official website here: dnamuseum.com