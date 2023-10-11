Derry's Elite Aesthetic Clinic proudly celebrates a year of remarkable achievements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The clinic's unwavering commitment to excellence and its dedicated team have garnered over 20 prestigious awards, solidifying their status as a leader in the industry.

At the heart of this success is the clinic's esteemed Medical Director, Mrs. Emma Heaney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, she was honoured with the highly coveted ‘Nurse of the Year’ award, a testament to her dedication and expertise in the field of aesthetics.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dedicated team at Elite Aesthetic Clinic.

March was a momentous month for Elite Aesthetic Clinic as it swept accolades at the illustrious London Aesthetic Awards, often referred to as the ‘Oscars of Aesthetics.’ The clinic proudly secured two titles: ‘Team of the Year’ for the UK and Ireland and the esteemed Highly Commended ‘Best Aesthetic Clinic Ireland.’

This multi-award-winning clinic, nestled in the heart of our community, is not just an institution; it's a symbol of passion, dedication, and unmatched service. Mrs. Emma Heaney, with her extensive knowledge and experience, has been bestowed with the prestigious honour of being invited to be a judge at the recent Ulster Tatler & Local Women Awards, further solidifying her reputation as a leader in the industry.

Elite Aesthetic Clinic continues to set the standard for excellence in aesthetics, making our local community proud. Their dedication, innovation, and commitment to their craft are an inspiration to us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we celebrate these accomplishments, there's even more anticipation in the air as Elite Aesthetic Clinic has been named a finalist in five categories at the upcoming CMA Awards, set to take place on December 2 at the prestigious Culloden Hotel. These awards are dedicated to medical aesthetics in Northern Ireland & hold a special place in the industry.

The award-winning Elite Aesthetic Clinic team.

‘Watch this space,’ as Elite Aesthetic Clinic stands on the cusp of further recognition and success at the CMA Awards. It's a night to celebrate the best of the industry and honour those who continue to raise the bar in the field of medical aesthetics.