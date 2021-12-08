Derry’s Emma White hits 100k Youtube subscribers and signs record deal

Emma White.

The 19-year-old has had a phenomenal year, with her online audience growing massively across multiple platforms.

Earlier this year, she reached one million follows on video-sharing social network, Tik Tok.

One video last year, which referenced Covid 19 and lockdown, saw her achieve over 17.1m views alone.

Emma has always wanted to grow subscriber numbers on her Youtube channel and found it ‘took’ off when the platform introduced ‘Youtube Shorts,’ a short-form video creation feature.

She told the Journal: “Growing subscriber numbers on Youtube is hard compared to Tik Tok but it’s something I’ve been working on. When Youtube Shorts was introduced, I uploaded all my videos to there and that’s where it took off for me.”

Emma found that those who watched her short videos would also watch the longer content she had uploaded, which then led to even more subscribers. She was ‘delighted’ to reach 100,000 subscribers recently, which gives her a silver ‘Creator Award.’

Emma is also hugely excited about signing a two-year contract with record company Ostereo in Manchester and will regularly travel over and back to the city.

Emma was also chosen as one of 125 finalists from thousands of entries for music maestro Louis Walsh’s new music project. However, she sadly could not attend the final audition due to her record contract signing.

But,after a massively successful 2021, Emma is really looking forward to what the future will bring.

“It has been a mad year for me, but very exciting. I can’t believe half the stuff that has happened, but it has been amazing.”